Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has added another milestone to her illustrious career after graduating with a Master of Science degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sports.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the Nigerian football star being called up among the graduands during the institution’s graduation ceremony, drawing attention to her latest academic achievement.

🚨 Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala has added another milestone to her career, graduating with an MSc in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sports.



Six-time African Player of the Year, excelling on and off the pitch! 👏🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/UEklwPSevX — Brila Media (@Brilamedia) November 25, 2026

Oshoala, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most successful female footballers, has enjoyed an impressive career spanning several top clubs in Europe and Asia.

The six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year has represented clubs including Arsenal, Barcelona and Bay FC, winning several domestic and continental honours.

Oshoala’s graduation also adds to the growing list of Nigerian footballers combining professional football with academic pursuits.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is among those who have recently earned academic qualifications.

The forward graduated with Merit from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Business School in September 2026, earning a Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship.

Awoniyi described the achievement as another proud moment away from the pitch, noting that his football career had not stopped him from pursuing education.

“I have always believed that being a footballer shouldn’t stop you from being a student of the game, and education has become an important part of that journey for me,” he said.

The forward had previously obtained a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University in 2022.

Vanguard News