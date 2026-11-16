Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, nominated for 2027 Grammys

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian music star Tems leads the Nigerian nominees with four nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, while Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr also earned nods across African music, global music and R&B categories.

The nominations were announced on Monday during a live YouTube programme, as the Recording Academy unveiled nominees across 100 categories ahead of the awards ceremony.

Tems leads the Nigerian nominees with four nominations. She is nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Solo Performance for “What You Need.” In the solo performance category, she will compete against Beyoncé for “Morning Dew (Donk),” Kehlani for “Out the Window,” Victoria Monét for “Let Me” and Jill Scott for “Pressha.”

Tems is also nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Big Daddy” and Best Global Music Album for Love Is a Kingdom. “What You Need” was released on 21 November 2025 as a single from her EP Love Is a Kingdom.

Asake is nominated for Best African Music Performance for “Gratitude” and shares another nomination in the category with Wizkid for their collaboration “Jogodo.” Other nominees include Tems for “Big Daddy,” and Ayra Starr and Angélique Kidjo for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” as well as King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni for “No Tradition, No Africa.”

Wizkid’s nomination comes through “Jogodo,” his collaboration with Asake, in the Best African Music Performance category.

Burna Boy is nominated alongside Shakira for “Dai Dai” in the Best Global Music Performance category. Davido is nominated for Best Global Music Album for Oriadé. The category also features Anitta’s Equilibrivm, Angélique Kidjo’s Hope!!, Ayra Starr’s Starrgirl and Tems’ Love Is a Kingdom.

Ayra Starr has two nominations: Best African Music Performance with Angélique Kidjo for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” and Best Global Music Album for Starrgirl.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to hold on 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Full Nominations (Nigerians)

Best Global Music Performance

Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – “Varuvaaiy”

Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez – “Una Flor En Cada Estrella”

Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo – “Bando”

Rosalía, Dougie F – “Porcelana”

Shakira, Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Best African Music Performance

Asake – “Gratitude”

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr – “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”

King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni – “No Tradition, No Africa”

Tems – “Big Daddy”

Wizkid and Asake – “Jogodo”

Best Global Music Album

Anitta – Equilibrivm

Davido – Oriadé

Angelique Kidjo – Hope!!

Ayra Starr – Starrgirl

Tems – Love Is a Kingdom

Best R&B Song

Victoria Monét – “Let Me”

Leon Thomas – “My Muse”

Kehlani – “Out the Window”

Jill Scott – “Pressha”

Tems – “What You Need”

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Morning Dew (Donk)”

Kehlani – “Out the Window”

Victoria Monét – “Let Me”

Jill Scott – “Pressha”

Tems – “What You Need”