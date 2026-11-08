Asaba rally turns deadly as Delta govt, Omo-Agege trade blame

Omo-Agege

By Jimitota Onoyume

THE Delta State Government and the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, have traded accusations over the violence that erupted in Asaba on Saturday during a campaign rally by supporters of the party, leaving one person dead, several others injured and more than 30 vehicles vandalised.

While the state government blamed the organisers of the rally for allegedly disregarding security advice from the police, Omo-Agege accused government-sponsored thugs of attacking the campaigners.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, condemned the violence, describing the incident as unfortunate and warning that the government would not condone political violence or thuggery in the state.

Aniagwu said the police had advised the organisers to shelve the proposed street march and relocate their campaign to a designated venue where adequate security arrangements could be provided.

According to him, the organisers allegedly ignored the advice, resulting in a confrontation that claimed a life and left several people injured, while vehicles were damaged.

He further called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

However, Omo-Agege, a former Deputy President of the Senate, insisted that the NDC campaigners were attacked by thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Communications, Mr Godwin Anaughe, the former senator described the incident as an act of terror, alleging that it was not the first time NDC members had come under attack during political campaigns in the state.

He recalled an alleged attack on members of his party in September this year along Airport Road in Uvwie Local Government Area when some members of his party were attacked during a rally.

Omo-Agege also identified some persons allegedly involved in Saturday’s attack and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Delta State Government to demonstrate democratic tolerance as the country approaches next year’s general elections.

He said the campaign, which attracted young people and professionals under the Obidient/OK Movement, began peacefully, with participants singing and promoting the political message of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the NDC.

According to him, the rally remained peaceful for about 20 minutes before armed thugs allegedly descended on the unarmed participants.

He said: “Young people, professionals — led by the Obidient/OK Movement — filled the streets in good spirits, singing and carrying the message of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC.

“For about twenty minutes, it was exactly what democracy should look like. Peaceful. Joyful. Orderly. Then it changed. Thugs, fully armed with dangerous weapons and allegedly acting for elements in the Delta State Government and the Delta State APC, descended on unarmed campaigners in their own capital city.”

Omo-Agege claimed that more than 30 vehicles were smashed and over 10 party members and supporters sustained injuries, some of them bleeding heavily.

Among those he identified as victims were the State Coordinator of the Obidient/OK Movement, Hon. Favour Emerure; Mr Akpovegho Noah; Mrs Ifeoma Enuagwuna; Clinton Ossai; Mr Obiora Anaekwe; Emmanuel Ngene and Ikechukwu Michael.