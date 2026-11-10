Asaba rally death: Okada, Keke operators offer police evidence

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Delta State have offered to provide video footage and other relevant evidence to assist the police in identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the alleged killing of Chinaza Sunday during Saturday’s political violence in Asaba.

The operators, under the Commercial Motorcycles and Tricycles Operators Association (COMTOA), made the offer on Monday during a protest at the Delta State Police Command headquarters, where they demanded justice for the deceased, whom they identified as a member of their association.

Addressing the police on behalf of the association, a member of its Board of Trustees, Prince Okeoghene Miller Kingsley, said Chinaza was carrying out his legitimate business when he was allegedly killed.

“The young man that was murdered was at his duty post carrying out his legitimate duty, where he met his untimely death.

“We want to believe that we have confidence in the Nigerian Police that they will do justice to this issue and those persons should be brought to book,” he said.

Kingsley said the association was prepared to assist investigators with video recordings, relevant information and details of individuals allegedly connected with the incident.

He also dismissed suggestions that the deceased or members of the association were involved in criminal activities or political thuggery.

“Chinaza has not been an armed robber. He has not been a thug or a political thug. Everybody you are seeing here is going about our lawful duties. Nobody here is a thug,” he declared.

Defending the political rights of commercial transport operators, Kingsley said members were free to associate with political parties and movements of their choice.

“Everybody here has the right to belong to anybody he likes to belong to because there is freedom of association, which includes lawful assembly,” he added.

Responding, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Philip Adejo, acknowledged receipt of the protesters’ petition and assured them that the command would investigate the killing.

“We have received your petition. Sometimes self-help can become a serious problem. We sympathise with you; go home and rest because you will see results. It is not going to be like other situations,” Adejo said.

He urged the association’s leadership to provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

“Your leaders can meet us, and if you have any strong information concerning this, you can come to us so that we can iron it out together,” he added.

The protest followed violence on Saturday, November 7, along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, during a procession organised by the Obidient/OK Movement in support of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The incident reportedly left one person dead and five others injured, according to the police.

The police and Delta State Government had blamed the organisers for allegedly disregarding security advice against holding an open street procession.

However, the NDC rejected the explanations, describing the incident as a deliberate attack on opposition supporters.

The party subsequently demanded an independent investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Monday’s protest has added to growing calls for a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.