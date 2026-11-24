Governor Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — The contrast is disturbing, almost cruel in its simplicity. At GRA Junction on Okpanam Road, neatly dressed students of Model Secondary School, GRA, Asaba, walk briskly towards their classrooms, ready to begin another week of learning.

On the DBS Junction side, children of their age stand by the traffic lights, stretching out their hands to motorists, begging for money under the guise of cleaning windscreens, directing traffic or simply signaling hunger.

It is one junction, one Monday morning, but two sharply different childhood experiences. One group is headed for lessons; the other is already at work, struggling to secure its next meal. The disturbing spectacle exposes a troubling contradiction in Delta State, where laws and government programmes have been established to guarantee children’s access to education, yet vulnerable children remain visibly engaged in street begging during school hours.

Virtually all of these children, predominantly from disadvantaged backgrounds, spend their days around busy roads, approaching motorists for handouts. When the day’s activities end, they retire to makeshift shelters in open shops, uncompleted buildings and other available spaces, exposed to untold vulnerabilities.

Their circumstances raise fundamental questions about parental responsibility, child protection, migration, poverty and, particularly, the enforcement of compulsory basic education.

For most of them, how they ended up on the streets is similar. They claim to have migrated from neighbouring states after relatives or acquaintances brought them to Asaba with promises of domestic employment, shop assistance or apprenticeship. Having allegedly become stranded after falling out with those who brought them, they turn to street begging to survive, unable to return home.

These accounts could not be independently verified, as the children were unwilling to divulge details of their backgrounds. Only the youngest among them, a girl who claimed to be five but appeared about three years older, told NDV: “My Auntie brought me from Enugu. She said I should be coming here to beg.”

Another older female soon joined the group and dragged her away from the conversation, truncating the opportunity to establish whether she was the aunt who brought the girl from Enugu to Asaba. The common narrative, however, points to possible cases of child neglect, exploitation and abandonment requiring investigation.

Laws guarantee free education, enforcement fails

What makes the situation troubling is that Delta State already has laws to address the problem of out-of-school children. The Delta State Universal Basic Education Law, 2006, guarantees free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age. It places responsibility on parents to ensure school attendance and prescribes sanctions for defaulting parents, including reprimand, fines and imprisonment.

It also makes education in public primary and junior secondary schools free and mandates Local Government Education Authorities and the State Universal Basic Education Board to ensure full enrolment and attendance.

Beyond that, the Delta State Child Rights Law, 2008, amended in 2024, prohibits subjecting children to exploitative labour, using them as domestic help outside their family environment, and deploying them for begging and hawking in ways that deprive them of schooling. On paper, therefore, the state has a comprehensive framework: free education, compulsory attendance, parental obligations and institutions empowered to enforce compliance.

Previous promises, same streets

The problem is not new to the authorities. In December 2021, the Chairman of the Child Rights Implementation Committee, Mrs Kevwe Agas, announced plans to raid streets and apprehend persons involved in street begging and child hawking during school hours after completing sensitisation campaigns.

In February 2022, the government said 28 alleged street beggars, six women and 22 girls were taken into custody in an operation involving FIDA, for allegedly using children to solicit alms instead of sending them to school. That showed the government recognised the problem and could act. But the renewed visibility of children begging around Asaba raises questions about the sustainability of such interventions, monitoring and enforcement.

Laws for optics, no will to enforce

Coordinator of Journalists for Just Development, Austin Aghomi, described the situation as evidence of a gap between legislation and implementation, saying: “Their sight is a reminder of a Delta State that makes laws for optics with no will to enforce. Like the idle anti-open grazing law and ‘anti-deve’ law that have existed on paper without meaningful enforcement against alarming infractions, Delta has existing statutes outlawing out-of-school children.

“I remember the late former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan established Edu-Marshals in 2013 to enforce the law, including punishing parents who neglect or deny their wards basic education considered free. Edu-Marshals were to, ordinarily, identify out-of-school children, trace families and ensure return to classrooms. I doubt if Edu-Marshals still exist.”

Under Uduaghan’s successor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the state government terminated the programme as a stand-alone initiative around 2017–2018. The administration had its reasons. To it, Edu-Marshals represented institutional duplication and an indictment or vote of no confidence in the monitoring and inspectorate arm of the Education ministry.

Rather than maintain an independent enforcement corps, the government unbundled the programme and absorbed its monitoring duties into the regular institutional schedules of the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. Although concerned citizens have occasionally called on the state government to restore Edu-Marshals to combat street roaming during school hours, no official reintroduction has occurred.

Under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, school attendance and truancy monitoring remain the responsibility of school administrators, principals and the state Education ministry.

But enforcement cannot end with occasional patrols. It requires identification, family tracing, rehabilitation, enrolment and sustained monitoring. Child rights advocates note that children found begging are not offenders but victims of poverty, abandonment, trafficking or family breakdown. The response should target adults exploiting them, investigate how they ended up on the streets, and provide shelter, counselling and educational support. Where children have been brought from other states, authorities should work with their states of origin to establish their identities and facilitate safe reunification.

Test of commitment

For the students walking towards Model Secondary School, Monday morning represents an opportunity to learn and prepare for the future. For their contemporaries begging on the opposite side, the same morning presents a struggle for survival. That contrast should trouble every stakeholder in Delta’s education and child protection system.

The Oborevwori administration must demonstrate that its commitment to child welfare extends beyond policy pronouncements to measurable enforcement, rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration. Until then, DBS Junction will remain a disturbing picture of two childhoods side by side: one moving towards the classroom, the other begging for survival.

The question Delta must answer is simple: What becomes of free and compulsory education when children who should be in classrooms are left to beg motorists for food?

Vanguard News