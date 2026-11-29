Arsenal’s Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes (R) crosses to Arsenal’s German midfielder #29 Kai Havertz during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 29, 2026. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City were controversially denied a penalty deep into stoppage time as Arsenal twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s clash between the Premier League’s top two.

Arsenal remain six points clear of second-placed City after goals from Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber cancelled out Erling Haaland and Enzo Fernandez’s strikes for City before Viktor Gyokeres escaped punishment for handling inside his own box late on.