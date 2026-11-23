alkeeper David Raya was absent from Arsenal’s open training session on Monday ahead of their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund after he was forced off during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Understudies Kepa Arrizabalaga and Frenchman Illan Meslier took part in the workout as the players were put through their paces ahead of Tuesday’s home match against the Bundesliga side.

Raya was replaced by Arrizabalaga in the 70th minute at St James’ Park on Saturday after an apparently innocuous collision with Newcastle striker William Osula.

The 31-year-old left the pitch clutching his left arm in visible discomfort with an apparent shoulder problem.

Raya played a key role as Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season and had started this campaign with seven clean sheets in 10 matches before the match in Newcastle.

Raya’s injury came on the day Arsenal welcomed back William Saliba to the matchday squad. The France defender, who was an unused substitute, has not played this season because of an injury.

Winger Bukayo Saka, who has been absent since October 21 due to a thigh injury, is still weeks away from a return.

Arsenal have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and have enjoyed a strong start to the league phase of the Champions League.