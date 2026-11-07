Arsenal edge past Hull to stretch Premier League lead

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Hull City at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal beat stubborn Hull 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points on Saturday while Tottenham’s recent revival was halted at Leeds.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were strongly tipped to get the better of the visitors, who have not won in the league since August, but were made to sweat despite dominating the match.

Captain Martin Odegaard finally broke the deadlock for the champions and title favourites in the 72nd minute to give Arsenal their ninth win in 10 games.

Manchester City can close the gap to three points if they beat struggling Nottingham Forest in the late kick-off as they seek to avoid a third straight defeat.

Arsenal, who hogged possession at the Emirates, had a claim for a penalty in the closing minutes of the first half after Kai Havertz had his shirt pulled by Nobel Mendy.

But VAR ruled that Havertz was in an offside position in the build-up.

Frustration mounted as the second half unfolded but Odegaard came to Arsenal’s rescue, scoring his first goal since early September with a poacher’s finish.

Noni Madueke cut in from the right before unleashing a left-footed shot that Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis spilled, with Odegaard firing home from close range.

– VAR controversy –

In the early kick-off, Leeds struck in the 79th minute through substitute Noah Okafor to end Tottenham’s three-match winning run.

The major talking point in the first half was a challenge by Leeds defender Jayden Bogle on Spurs winger Mathys Tel, which was reviewed for a potential red card by VAR officials before eventually being cleared.

Tel had to leave the field shortly before half-time.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, disappointed by his team’s second-half showing, refused to be drawn on the incident, which was not reviewed on the pitchside monitor by referee John Brooks.

“In the first situation of Mathys Tel I didn’t see, I can’t say nothing,” he told TNT Sports after the 1-0 defeat.

He added: “I have big confidence in the referee. Nothing changes if he goes to watch the clip or not. I think there was the VAR and if they didn’t take the right decision, I don’t know, but we have confidence.”

Defeat is a bitter blow for Spurs, who arrived at Elland Road in buoyant mood after recovering from a shocking start to the season.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said his team, who had been winless in five league games, had shown “great spirit, great commitment, great unity”.

Elsewhere, Jacob Murphy put Newcastle on course for a much-needed win with a spectacular strike in the 80th minute at Craven Cottage but substitute Rodrigo Muniz levelled just three minutes later to earn a 1-1 draw.