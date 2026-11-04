Army rewards soldier N500,000 for rejecting kidnap suspect’s bribe

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), Major General Maxwell Dangana, has rewarded a soldier, Private Utim Terwase, with N500,000 for rejecting an alleged bribe offered by a suspected notorious kidnapper.

Military sources said Terwase apprehended the suspect following an attempted escape but rejected money allegedly offered in exchange for his release and subsequently handed him over to the appropriate authorities.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, said the reward was presented on behalf of the GOC by the Commander of Sector 6, Colonel Philimon Malgwi.

Oteh said Dangana, who spoke through Malgwi during the presentation, commended the soldier for demonstrating honesty, discipline and professionalism.

He said: “The soldier’s conduct reflects the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“Rather than compromise his responsibility for personal gain, he upheld the values of honesty, accountability and selfless service by discharging his duties responsibly.”

The GOC said the N500,000 reward was in recognition of the soldier’s integrity and commitment to duty, adding that the amount was equivalent to the bribe he reportedly rejected.

“Operation Enduring Peace therefore considers Private Terwase’s action worthy of commendation and encourages all personnel to emulate his exemplary conduct,” he said.

Dangana added that the recognition reinforced the operation’s commitment to promoting accountability, ethical conduct and professionalism among its personnel.

He said the military would continue to encourage personnel to discharge their constitutional responsibilities with integrity, discipline and dedication.