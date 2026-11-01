Army rescues 11 kidnapped victims in Kebbi operations

Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 11 kidnapped victims in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi in two separate encounters.

The operations, deployed for counter-terrorism and anti-banditry, took place on Oct. 30 and 31.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt-Col. Osoba Olaniyi, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He revealed that: “in the first operation, the troops responded to a distress call reporting that armed bandits have blocked a road leading to Ribah town and attempted to enter the town.

“On arrival, troops found that an unspecified number of civilians have been kidnapped and some motorcycles were abandoned at the scene.

“Troops immediately pursued the bandits and exchanged fire with them, forcing them to abandon seven kidnapped victims.”

Olaniyi listed the rescued victims as Sa’adu Bala, Dantani Yahyi, Nura Musa, Nasiru Muhammad, Abdulakeem Abubakar, Abdulahi Maikudi and Zaki Gom.

The acting director said the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.

Speaking on the second operation, Olaniyi said the troops were on patrol in the Wasagu area when they came under fire from terrorists.

“The troops responded decisively, forcing the terrorists to flee and abandon four victims who had earlier been abducted from their farms in Wasagu village.

“The rescued victims were Lawali Ali, Samaila Shuaibu, Kasimu Shuaibu and Aliyu Bala, all of Wasagu village. They were handed over to the community head,” he said.

Olaniyi reiterated the determination of the troops to the safety and security of all communities in the area, assuring that they would continue to respond promptly to security threats.