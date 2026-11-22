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By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled attacks by suspected armed bandits on military personnel and communities in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, rescuing two women reportedly abducted during the incident.

The attacks reportedly occurred on Friday night and Saturday morning in Mbatian community in Dyom, as well as Atuluku, Tse Kasua and Amachigh villages.

A source in the area said the attackers also targeted military personnel stationed in the area but were repelled by the troops.

The source disclosed that two women were abducted from Mbatian community but were subsequently rescued following the intervention of the military.

“The attack occurred Friday night and Saturday morning. They also attacked military personnel at their duty posts, but luckily, the military repelled them.

“The two women were kidnapped by the armed men in Mbatian community but were eventually rescued by the military, who intervened quickly to avert a major disaster in the affected communities,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Jonathan Modi, has commended the Nigerian Army for its response to the attacks and efforts to protect lives and property.

Modi, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Communications, Samuel Atsua, said the commendation followed the successful repulsion of the attack on Mbatian community in Dyom and subsequent incidents in other villages.

He said the military’s prompt intervention helped prevent further casualties and destruction of property, particularly highlighting the rescue of the two abducted women.

The chairman described the military’s response as a demonstration of courage, professionalism and commitment to national service.

He added that the continued presence and operational activities of security personnel were important to restoring residents’ confidence and protecting vulnerable communities.

Modi subsequently visited the military base in Dyom, where he met with the Commander of the newly established 11 Brigade, Gboko, Brigadier General Akinkunmi Odubiyi, and other military personnel following reports of an attack on soldiers stationed in the community.

He assured the Army that the local government administration would continue to provide the necessary support and cooperation to strengthen security operations.

“I assure the Nigerian Army that the Ukum Local Government administration remains committed to providing the necessary support and cooperation to strengthen security operations and ensure the protection of lives, property and territorial integrity of the area,” he said.

Modi urged the military and other security agencies to sustain their operations, particularly by maintaining their presence and responding promptly to security threats in vulnerable communities.

He also appealed to residents, especially youths, to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

The chairman urged community members to report suspicious movements, unfamiliar persons and unusual activities to the appropriate security authorities, stressing that timely and credible intelligence was essential to preventing security breaches.

He further called on residents to shun actions capable of undermining peace and support ongoing security operations.

Modi assured that his administration would continue to work with the military, traditional institutions and other stakeholders towards restoring lasting peace and normalcy across Ukum.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, for comments were unsuccessful as he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.