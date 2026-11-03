Army neutralises 2 kidnappers in Kogi follow-up operation

Recovered items by Troops of 12 Composite Brigade NA on Tuesday in Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two suspected kidnappers and recovered two AK-47 rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a follow-up operation in Kogi State.

The operation took place on Tuesday in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area, as troops continued efforts to track fleeing suspects following a raid on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in the same forest on Monday.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Abdullahi said troops sustained their operations in the forest to locate fleeing suspects, clear remaining hideouts and restrict the movement of criminal elements.

He said the troops made contact with the suspects during the follow-up operation and engaged them, forcing them to retreat.

“The encounter resulted in the neutralisation of two kidnappers, while others fled into the surrounding forest,” he said.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 438 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition and 4,725 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other items recovered included two bandoliers, two mobile phones and a power bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that troops had dismantled a suspected kidnappers’ camp in the forest during Monday’s operation, recovering about 1,000 rounds of ammunition and six motorcycles.

Abdullahi said Tuesday’s operation had consolidated the gains of the earlier raid, adding that troops remained committed to sustaining pressure on criminal groups.

He said the brigade would continue operations to protect lives and property and support efforts to restore lasting peace across Kogi State.