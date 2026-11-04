Army kills three suspected kidnappers in Kogi shootout

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 12 Composite Brigade of the Nigerian Army have killed three suspected kidnappers during a gun battle in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The troops, operating alongside personnel of the Kogi State Vigilance Service (KSVS), also recovered four AK-47 rifles and a cache of ammunition during a follow-up operation.

The Brigade’s spokesman, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the operation was conducted on November 4, 2026, as part of efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks operating in the area.

He said the operation followed earlier raids and exploitation activities in Edimogbo Forest, where suspected kidnappers were believed to be operating.

According to him, the joint security team extended its search from Edimogbo Forest towards Obele Forest in pursuit of fleeing suspects.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the suspected kidnappers, who attempted to escape upon sighting the security forces.

“The encounter resulted in the neutralisation of three suspected kidnappers, while subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, 12 magazines, 336 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three bandoliers and an identity card,” he said.

Abdullahi said the operation was part of sustained efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and dismantle their hideouts through offensive operations and intelligence-driven patrols.

He added that maintaining security dominance in the area would help restore confidence among residents of affected communities.

The Commander of the 12 Composite Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops and personnel of the Kogi State Vigilance Service for their resilience and professionalism.

He urged them to sustain the momentum and remain vigilant to prevent criminal elements from establishing safe havens within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property in Kogi State and neighbouring areas, urging residents to provide credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.