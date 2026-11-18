By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of transporting ammunition to individuals in Kogi State, recovering 300 rounds of 7.62mm by 39mm ammunition concealed in a sack of beans.

The interception followed an intelligence-led operation aimed at disrupting the supply of weapons and ammunition to criminal groups.

The Army said the suspect, identified as Umaru Muhammad, a resident of Ashe Village, was intercepted at about 9:30pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, by troops of the Atsawa Blocking Force working with local vigilantes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said a search of the suspect’s belongings led to the discovery of the ammunition concealed in the sack of beans.

According to the statement, preliminary interrogation indicated that the ammunition was allegedly intended for two individuals identified as Gimba and Dare, reportedly residents of Gori Village along the River Niger corridor in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Army said the identities and alleged roles of the individuals were being investigated, adding that the circumstances surrounding the attempted transfer of the ammunition remained subject to further inquiries.

Other items recovered from the suspect included a Bajaj motorcycle, a mobile telephone and ₦30,500 in cash.

Muhammad is currently in military custody as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged ammunition transaction and identify other persons who may be connected to it.

The Army said the operation formed part of its ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of arms, ammunition and other logistics to groups involved in terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

It added that troops would sustain intelligence-driven operations and strengthen cooperation with local security stakeholders to prevent criminal activities.

The Army also urged members of the public to report suspicious movements, particularly the transportation of concealed arms, ammunition and other prohibited items, to security agencies.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting communities and supporting efforts to restore peace and security across the country.