Army chief lists 28,000 recruitment, 12 divisions as achievements

….Shaibu highlights 681 housing units, operational expansion in first year

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has highlighted the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel and the provision of 681 housing units as some of his major achievements in his first year in office.

Shaibu disclosed this in a goodwill message to officers, soldiers, civilian staff and their families, published on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Wednesday to mark his first 365 days as Chief of Army Staff.

He said the Federal Government’s approval for the expansion of the Army and recruitment of additional personnel represented significant steps towards strengthening its capacity to address the country’s security challenges.

“One of the most significant achievements in the past year is the Federal Government’s approval to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, along with the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel,” he said.

According to him, the expansion is aimed at strengthening territorial coverage, improving operational responsiveness, enhancing the protection of vulnerable communities and providing greater capacity for sustained security operations across the country.

The Army chief said his administration had focused on improving operational effectiveness, institutional capacity and professional standards in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the service.

He explained that the Army’s transformation agenda was guided by five strategic pillars: Professional Excellence, Robust Administration, Operational Readiness, Strategic Cooperation and Exemplary Leadership.

He said the pillars were anchored on a Soldier-First Culture, which prioritises the welfare, motivation, dignity and professional development of personnel.

Shaibu commended officers and soldiers serving in various operational theatres, particularly those engaged in operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other threats to national security.

“I particularly commend our gallant officers and soldiers serving in the various operational theatres, especially those engaged in ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other threats to our national security,” he said.

He also paid tribute to personnel who had died in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices in the service of the country.

“I acknowledge with profound respect the sacrifices of personnel who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland and honour their memory,” he said.

The COAS also extended his appreciation to wounded personnel undergoing recovery and urged all officers and soldiers to maintain professionalism, respect human rights and comply with the rules of engagement while carrying out their duties.

On personnel welfare, Shaibu disclosed that 681 housing units had been delivered under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme.

The units comprise 489 two-bedroom flats and 192 three-bedroom flats.

He added that additional accommodation projects were ongoing, while existing facilities across military barracks were being renovated to address the housing needs of personnel.

“Furthermore, additional accommodation are being constructed and renovated across our barracks to address the quartering needs of our personnel,” he said.

The Army chief also acknowledged the contributions of military families, particularly spouses and children, noting that their sacrifices helped sustain personnel through deployments, frequent relocations and other challenges associated with military service.

He stressed that the welfare of personnel and their families remained a command responsibility, urging commanders at all levels to prioritise the well-being of troops under their supervision.

Expressing confidence in the Army’s ability to overcome prevailing security challenges, Shaibu said the service would continue to consolidate its gains and strengthen its operational and technological capabilities.

“Together, we shall consolidate our gains and advance the transformation of our Army into a more capable, resilient and technologically enabled force,” he said.