Armed robbers steal goods worth 1mn euros in Paris jewellery heist

Policemen stand guard in front of De Beers Diamond Jewellers where several individuals carried out an armed robbery before fleeing on motorcycles, rue de la Paix in Paris, on November 12, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Armed robbers stole goods worth more than one million euros ($1.1 million) from a De Beers jewellery store in Paris Thursday before fleeing on scooters, authorities and a police source told AFP.

The suspects, carrying long guns, targeted the store in the city’s 2nd arrondissement at around 11:00 am (1000 GMT).

During the robbery, they brandished their weapons but did not open fire, and no one was injured, according to the Paris police.

A police source estimated the value at more than one million euros, confirming an earlier report by French broadcaster Europe 1.

Four suspects in balaclavas, one armed with an assault rifle, are believed to have fled on motorbikes towards the motorway, according to the same source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Paris police said it has deployed significant resources to track down the perpetrators.

The organised crime unit has opened an investigation into “armed robbery by an organised gang”, the prosecutor’s office said.

Industry giant De Beers has long dominated the trade in diamonds from southern Africa.