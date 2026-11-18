…Calls for broader consultation before claiming to speak for North

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Arewa Emerging Elites Round Table has disagreed with recent comments by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Dr Usman Bugaje, former Minister Adamu Maina Waziri and Prof Usman Yusuf on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that the views of a few individuals should not be presented as the collective position of Northern Nigeria.

The group made its position known at a press conference in Kaduna, where it called for broader consultation among stakeholders before anyone claims to speak on behalf of the region.

Reading a briefing titled, “Stop Hiding Naked Partisanship Behind the Sacred Robes of Arewa Eldership: You Do Not Speak for the North!”, the group’s chairman, Abubakar A. Kurawa, said Northern Nigeria comprised diverse interests and perspectives that should be adequately represented in public discussions.

The organisation expressed concern over what it described as attempts to interpret comments made at a book presentation in Abuja as reflecting the position of the 19 Northern states.

It questioned whether traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, professional groups and ordinary citizens across the region had been adequately consulted before such positions were presented as representing the North.

The group maintained that individuals had the constitutional right to criticise government policies and express concerns about the administration but argued that such opinions should be clearly distinguished from the collective position of the region.

It said public discussions about the performance of the Federal Government should accommodate different perspectives rather than suggest that a particular gathering or group of individuals represented the views of all Northern Nigerians.

The Round Table also called on political leaders and former public office holders from the region to demonstrate accountability by highlighting their contributions to the development of Northern Nigeria.

It stressed that discussions about leadership and governance should focus on measurable contributions to addressing the challenges confronting the region.

The organisation further urged Northern stakeholders to give greater attention to insecurity, agriculture, infrastructure, education and economic development, describing them as critical issues requiring sustained engagement with governments at all levels.

It said political and developmental interests of the North should take precedence over individual political interests and called for constructive engagement with the Federal Government on issues affecting the region.

The group also emphasised that criticism of government policies remained an important feature of democratic governance, adding that public officials should be open to scrutiny and accountability.

It, however, maintained that no individual, political association or gathering should automatically be regarded as speaking for the entire Northern region without a demonstrable mandate from its diverse stakeholders.

The organisation reaffirmed that Northern Nigeria was politically and socially diverse, urging leaders to respect differing opinions and promote inclusive discussions on the region’s future.