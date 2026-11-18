By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday, shut down Umuahia, the Abia State capital, as it formally flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections, with a massive rally that drew party leaders, candidates and supporters from across the state.

The Umuahia Township Stadium, venue of the rally, was filled to capacity, while heavy vehicular and human traffic disrupted movement around adjoining streets as thousands of party faithful struggled to access the venue.

Leading the charge, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, declared that Abia would deliver 75 per cent of its votes to Tinubu in 2027, insisting that the President would not have to beg for the constitutionally required 25 per cent in the state.

Kalu said APC had about 162,000 members in Abia and that the party had challenged each member to mobilise 10 additional voters for Tinubu.

According to him, such mobilisation would translate into over 1.6 million votes for the President.

“Don’t beg for 25 per cent. Your sons and daughters in Abia State will give you 75 per cent. We have about 2.3 million voters in Abia State. We are mobilising. We are not sleeping,” he declared.

He challenged those questioning APC’s electoral strength in Abia to wait for the party’s planned rally at Enyimba Stadium, Aba, on December 7, insisting that the Umuahia rally, organised within one week, was only a foretaste of what was coming.

Tinubu has remembered South-East — Kalu

Explaining why the South-East should support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, Kalu listed the establishment of the South-East Development Commission, stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, student loans under NELFUND, tax reforms and increased security funding among the administration’s achievements.

He said the President had demonstrated commitment to the region by addressing longstanding grievances dating back to the Nigerian Civil War.

Kalu, who acknowledged the contributions of the President to the establishment of the SEDC, said the commission’s interventions would soon begin to translate into visible development across the five South-East states.

He also commended the President for supporting his emergence as Deputy Speaker, describing the position as an opportunity to advance the interests of the region.

SEDC unveils 100,000 hectares agro-project, gas pipeline

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South-East Development Commission, SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, made a strong case for Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that the President had given the South-East a long-awaited institutional platform for development.

Okoye described the establishment of the commission as a historic intervention, noting that successive military and civilian administrations had failed to fulfil the region’s longstanding demand for a dedicated development commission since the end of the Civil War in 1970.

He said the SEDC was already working on a 25-year development blueprint, South-East 2050 Vision, to provide a coordinated roadmap for the region’s economic transformation.

According to him, the last comprehensive development plan for the region dated back to 1962, under the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr Michael Okpara.

He argued that Tinubu’s approval of a long-term development plan would provide the kind of continuity that helped transform Lagos under successive administrations.

Unveiling some of the commission’s major interventions, Okoye disclosed that the SEDC had commenced its South-East Agro-Development Programme, targeting over 100,000 hectares of farmland for food production, processing and agricultural development.

He said the programme had commenced in Enugu State, with Abia scheduled to benefit within two weeks and Ebonyi subsequently.

On industrialisation, the SEDC boss said the commission was developing industrial platforms across the five states, including the Abia Integrated Industrial Platform, Anambra Industrial City, Ebonyi Business Park and industrial facilities in Enugu and Imo.

He explained that the commission was prioritising access roads, water and other critical infrastructure to attract investors and make the industrial estates functional.

Okoye disclosed that President Tinubu had also approved a South-East Gas Pipeline Project, which would supply gas across the five states to support industrial growth.

He said the project was expected to begin delivering gas from February or March 2027, with the network eventually extending across the entire region.

The SEDC boss further disclosed that the commission was pursuing rail development to facilitate the movement of goods from industrial centres to ports and markets.

He also announced the South-East Venture Capital Programme to provide funding for young technology entrepreneurs and innovative businesses.

On sports development, Okoye said the commission was introducing a grassroots sports programme that would provide world-class facilities across the region.

He specifically announced that Ibeku in Umuahia and Bende would benefit from new football pitches within two weeks.

Making a political appeal, he urged the South-East to support Tinubu, arguing that the region should reward the President for establishing the SEDC and creating opportunities for its development.

He recalled that while the South-East collectively gave APC only about 127,000 votes in the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu had nevertheless appointed prominent sons of the region into strategic federal positions, including the Deputy Speaker and Minister of Works.

“Since 1970, we have had about six military presidents and five democratically elected presidents. The only man who broke that jinx and gave us what we had been begging for for 55 years was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Okoye challenged opposition parties to present their records in government and explain what they did for the South-East compared with Tinubu’s interventions.

Opah, Ikoh, Nwoye rally support for Tinubu

The APC governorship candidate in Abia, Chief Eric Opiah, declared that the massive turnout had demonstrated the party’s growing dominance in the state.

He urged Abians to support Tinubu and all APC candidates, arguing that the benefits of the President’s economic reforms should translate into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Opiah said the party had grown significantly in membership and mobilisation capacity, adding that its supporters must now take the campaign to their respective wards and polling units.

He maintained that Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate his reforms and ongoing development initiatives.

Former Minister of Science and Technology and Abia Renewed Hope Ambassador, Chief Henry Ikoh, also called for Tinubu’s re-election, saying the President had taken bold decisions that were repositioning the country.

Ikoh cited improved federal allocations to states and the ability of state governments to meet their salary obligations as some of the benefits of the administration’s economic policies.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would return to office in 2027.

The Deputy National Chairman of APC, South, Chief Ben Nwoye, who represented the party’s National Chairman, commended Abia APC leaders for the massive mobilisation, describing the gathering as the mother of all rallies.

He expressed satisfaction with the party’s growing organisational strength in the state.

APC leaders pledge landslide victory

Speaking for Abia North Senatorial District, former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, assured the party of an overwhelming victory.

He declared that APC was determined to deliver 99.9 per cent of the votes in the district, citing Tinubu’s appointment of Kalu as Deputy Speaker and federal interventions in roads, education and other sectors.

Ndukwe particularly commended the administration’s student support initiatives and efforts in the energy sector.

Former Abia South lawmaker, Hon. Emeka Stanley, commended Kalu for uniting APC members and galvanising them into a formidable political force ahead of the elections.

He described the Deputy Speaker as a visionary leader whose political direction reflected Tinubu’s determination to reposition the country.

The APC Abia Central Senatorial candidate, Hon. Emeka Atuma, also endorsed Tinubu’s second-term ambition, arguing that the President’s interventions had provided financial resources for development at the state and grassroots levels.

Atuma urged Abians to vote deliberately for Tinubu and other APC candidates, insisting that the state had benefited from the current federal administration.

Similarly, the General Manager of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Mrs Jennifer Adighije, represented by Alexander Chukwu Ifaka, said Tinubu had demonstrated the capacity to transform Nigeria and deserved the support of the electorate.

The APC South-East Zonal Youth Leader, Chimankpam Ogbonna, described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose decisions had opened new development opportunities for the country and the South-East.

Ikpeazu, PDP leaders endorse Tinubu

In a surprise political intervention, the immediate past Abia Governor and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, was also represented at the rally by the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Abraham Amah, who publicly endorsed Tinubu’s re-election.

Amah, who said he spoke on behalf of Ikpeazu and the PDP leadership in Abia, described the removal of fuel subsidy as a courageous decision that had helped reposition the country’s economy.

He argued that the resulting increase in resources available to state governments had enabled them to meet their financial obligations, including payment of workers’ salaries.

He declared support for Tinubu’s second term, attributing the improved financial capacity of states, including Abia, to the President’s economic reforms.