The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed figures published by the Nigeria Election Intelligence System (NEIS) on the 2027 mock election, describing them as fraudulent and misleading.

The council, in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, urged Nigerians to disregard the figures, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not declare any winners or losers from the exercise.

INEC had conducted the mock election on Saturday in preparation for the 2027 general elections, covering two polling units in each ward across the country to test its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

According to the APC council, the exercise covered 17,618 polling units out of the country’s 176,846, representing approximately 10 per cent of the total.

It explained that the ballot papers used during the exercise did not contain the names or logos of political parties but featured options such as “AQUA”, “BLUE”, “COAL”, “CYAN” and “GOLD”.

The council expressed surprise that NEIS subsequently published figures purportedly from INEC, claiming that Peter Obi led the mock election with more than five million votes.

Questioning the credibility of the figures, the APC campaign council asked how NEIS arrived at results for political parties when their names and logos were absent from the ballot papers.

It also challenged the organisation to explain how it generated more than 17 million votes from an exercise that covered only about 10 per cent of the country’s polling units.

“INEC has never announced election results through a third party. Under Nigeria’s electoral law, the commission is responsible for announcing official election results. So, on what basis and under whose authority is NEIS presenting these figures as election results?” the statement queried.

The council further maintained that INEC did not collate or announce results at the polling unit, ward, local government, state or national levels after the exercise.

It also questioned the presentation of the figures, noting that NEIS reportedly described the process on its website as a “simulation”.

“If the exercise was merely a simulation, the figures should not be mistaken for a genuine representation of voters’ preferences,” the statement added.

Describing the publication as an online political game designed to attract attention and engagement, the APC council warned Nigerians against interpreting the figures as an indication of the likely outcome of the 2027 general elections.

It also accused opposition elements of attempting to manipulate public opinion through fake news and AI-generated images, while seeking to discredit the electoral process and undermine INEC.

The council said the Obidient movement could celebrate the figures published by NEIS but cautioned that such celebrations should not be mistaken for an actual electoral victory or evidence of nationwide support.

Vanguard News