APC-PCC condemns attack on NDC Lagos town hall, demands swift arrests

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC has condemned the attack on the town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC in Lagos, and called on security agencies to arrest and punish those behind it.

The council also condemned other violent attacks at political gatherings in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, said the attacks were targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines.

“We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable,” the statement said.

On the Lagos incident, it said: “Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC in Lagos.”

The council urged political parties, politicians and their supporters to show restraint as the campaign season advances.

“As we proceed with the electioneering campaign, political parties, politicians, and supporters must restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crisis and public disorder.

“We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.

“Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events,” it said.