APC mocks NDC over campaign spending claims

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mocked the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over its criticism of the Federal Government’s spending priorities, accusing the opposition party of focusing on the ruling party’s campaign activities instead of preparing for the 2027 general election.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the NDC’s claims as “comical”, saying the party had appointed itself “Nigeria’s auditor-general of campaign financing” despite what he described as its limited electoral presence.

Morka was reacting to a statement by the NDC National Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, who accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of prioritising political publicity and patronage over critical sectors of the economy.

Ikokwu had alleged that substantial resources were being spent on political publicity and the distribution of vehicles, laptops, sewing machines and food items by groups supporting Tinubu, while essential public services remained underfunded.

She also questioned the government’s spending priorities in view of additional revenue accruing from the removal of the petrol subsidy and changes in taxation.

On security and healthcare funding, the NDC spokesperson claimed that only about seven per cent of the Defence Capital Budget was released in 2025.

She further alleged that only N36 million out of the N218 billion allocated to health capital expenditure was released in the same year, citing a reported disclosure by the Minister of Health.

The opposition party also accused some APC-controlled state governments of similar spending practices, warning that political publicity and patronage could not conceal the consequences of poor governance.

But dismissing the criticism, Morka said the NDC lacked the electoral footprint and political relevance to question the APC’s campaign activities.

“It is rather comical that the NDC, a party that has no electoral footprint and is still struggling to establish its political identity and relevance, has suddenly appointed itself Nigeria’s auditor-general of campaign financing,” he said.

Morka argued that the opposition party had become preoccupied with the APC’s campaign activities instead of developing its own platform and preparing for the forthcoming election.

“The NDC has yet to initiate or show any capacity to conduct nationwide campaign activities as expected of any serious party. Instead, the party has continued to display its obsession about APC and its legitimate campaign activities,” he said.

He added that the NDC was distracted by what he described as the APC’s coordinated campaign activities across the country.

“The NDC is only jittery and dazed by the APC’s focused and well-coordinated campaign activities across the country rather than expend its energy crafting its own campaign platform ahead of the 2027 general election,” Morka said.