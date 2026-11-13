APC Italy disowns planned Torino event

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress (APC), Italy Chapter, has dissociated itself from a purported party event scheduled to hold in Torino, Italy, on November 28, 2026, saying the gathering was not authorised by its leadership.

The chapter urged party members and supporters in Italy and the diaspora to disregard the invitation, which advertised Hotel Royal Torino as the venue.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the APC Italy Chairman and member of the APC-Diaspora Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council, Amb. Prince Chima Ibezim.

Ibezim said the party leadership in Italy and Nigeria had neither approved the event nor been formally informed of its organisation.

“The attention of the APC Italy has been brought to a purported event in the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Italy Chapter, scheduled to hold in Torino on November 28, 2026, at Hotel Royal Torino.

“The leadership of the party in Italy and Nigeria has not approved the event and is not aware of its organisation,” he said.

Ibezim stated that the chapter had contacted Hotel Royal regarding the proposed gathering and was informed that no booking had been made for the event on the advertised date.

He advised party members and supporters to avoid attending any gathering not officially communicated or endorsed by the recognised chapter leadership.

The chairman said all official APC Italy programmes, activities and enquiries would be communicated through the chapter’s recognised leadership structure and authorised representatives.

He urged members to rely on official party channels for information about its activities and engagements.