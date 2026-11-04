APC group questions Imo council poll suspension, warns against anti-party activities

The APC South East Integrity Movement has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to explain the indefinite postponement of local government elections in Imo State, particularly after arrangements for the exercise had reportedly been completed.

The group also warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not tolerate any form of anti-party activity by its members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC group, in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and signed by Chijioke Afamefuna, expressed concern that the council elections were postponed after preparations had been concluded, raising questions about the reasons behind the decision.

It questioned why the state government would suspend the exercise at that stage without providing what it considered a satisfactory explanation, and called on the governor to clarify the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

The group urged the APC national leadership to investigate the development and ensure that the party’s interests were protected in the state.

It said the party would not condone actions by any of its members that could undermine its electoral prospects or strengthen the position of opposition parties, adding that members should remain committed to the party’s decisions and objectives.

The movement also expressed concern about the implications of the postponement for the APC’s political structures in Imo, particularly its preparations for the 2027 elections.

Citing the Supreme Court’s July 2024 judgment on local government autonomy, the group appealed to the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to ensure that local government funds were administered in line with the court’s position on elected council administrations.

It argued that local government allocations should not be channelled through caretaker arrangements and urged the relevant authorities to ensure that elected council officials were in place.

The group also referred to the dispute over local government administration in Osun State, where the handling of statutory allocations became a subject of controversy following the February 2025 council elections and subsequent legal proceedings.

It urged the APC to uphold its position on local government autonomy and apply the same principles consistently across states, irrespective of the political party in control.