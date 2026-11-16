APC flags off 2027 campaign in Abia, Kalu targets 75% for Tinubu

…SEDC unveils 100,000-hectare agro-project, gas pipeline, industrial parks

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday formally flagged off its 2027 general election campaign in Abia State with a rally in Umuahia, where party leaders pledged massive votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The rally, held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, attracted party leaders, candidates and supporters from across the state, with thousands of people filling the venue and causing heavy vehicular and human traffic around adjoining streets.

Leading the campaign, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, declared that Abia would deliver 75 per cent of its votes to Tinubu in 2027, insisting that the President would not need to struggle to secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent in the state.

Kalu, who described the turnout as evidence of the APC’s growing political strength in Abia, said the party had about 162,000 registered members and had challenged each member to mobilise 10 additional voters for Tinubu.

According to him, the strategy could translate into more than 1.6 million votes for the President.

“Don’t beg for 25 per cent. Your sons and daughters in Abia State will give you 75 per cent. We have about 2.3 million voters in Abia State. We are mobilising. We are not sleeping,” he declared.

He said the party’s mobilisation efforts extended beyond rallies to house-to-house, village-to-village and community-to-community campaigns.

The Deputy Speaker challenged those questioning the APC’s electoral strength in Abia to await the party’s proposed rally at Enyimba Stadium, Aba, on December 7, describing the Umuahia gathering, organised within one week, as a foretaste of what was to come.

Kalu also appealed to Tinubu to reconsider his earlier decision to attend only the Enugu rally during his South-East campaign engagements and attend the proposed Aba rally.

Tinubu has remembered South-East — Kalu

Explaining why the South-East should support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, Kalu listed the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), stabilisation of the foreign exchange market, student loans under NELFUND, tax reforms and increased security funding among the administration’s interventions.

He said the President had demonstrated commitment to the region by addressing longstanding grievances dating back to the Nigerian Civil War.

Kalu also credited the administration with expanding access to higher education through student loans and supporting efforts to prevent recurrent industrial actions in public universities.

He commended Tinubu for supporting his emergence as Deputy Speaker, describing the position as an opportunity to advance the interests of the South-East.

SEDC unveils 100,000-hectare agro-project, gas pipeline

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, made a case for Tinubu’s re-election, describing the establishment of the commission as a significant intervention in the development of the South-East.

Okoye said successive military and civilian administrations had failed to meet the region’s longstanding demand for a dedicated development commission since the end of the Civil War in 1970.

He disclosed that the commission was working on a 25-year development blueprint, known as the South-East 2050 Vision, to provide a coordinated roadmap for the region’s economic transformation.

According to him, the last comprehensive development plan for the region dated back to 1962, under the late Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Dr Michael Okpara.

Unveiling some of the commission’s interventions, Okoye said the SEDC had commenced its South-East Agro-Development Programme, targeting more than 100,000 hectares of farmland for food production, processing and agricultural development.

He said the programme had commenced in Enugu State, with Abia expected to benefit within two weeks, followed by Ebonyi State.

On industrialisation, he said the commission was developing industrial platforms across the five South-East states, including the Abia Integrated Industrial Platform, Anambra Industrial City, Ebonyi Business Park and industrial facilities in Enugu and Imo states.

He explained that the commission was prioritising access roads, water supply and other critical infrastructure to attract investors and make the industrial estates operational.

Okoye also disclosed that Tinubu had approved a South-East Gas Pipeline Project to supply gas across the five states and support industrial development.

He said the project was expected to begin delivering gas from February or March 2027, with the network eventually extending across the region.

The SEDC boss further disclosed that the commission was pursuing rail development to facilitate the movement of goods from industrial centres to ports and markets.

He announced the South-East Venture Capital Programme to provide funding for young technology entrepreneurs and innovative businesses.

On sports development, Okoye said the commission was introducing a grassroots sports programme to provide modern facilities across the region.

He specifically announced that Ibeku in Umuahia and Bende would benefit from new football pitches within two weeks.

Making a political appeal, he urged the South-East to support Tinubu, arguing that the region should acknowledge the President’s role in establishing the SEDC.

He recalled that the South-East collectively gave the APC about 127,000 votes in the 2023 presidential election, but Tinubu subsequently appointed prominent people from the region to strategic federal positions, including the Deputy Speaker and Minister of Works.

“Since 1970, we have had about six military presidents and five democratically elected presidents. The only man who broke that jinx and gave us what we had been begging for for 55 years was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Okoye challenged opposition parties to present their records in government and explain their contributions to the development of the South-East.

Opiah, Ikoh, Nwoye rally support for Tinubu

The APC governorship candidate in Abia, Chief Eric Opiah, said the turnout had demonstrated the party’s growing presence in the state.

He urged Abians to support Tinubu and other APC candidates, arguing that the benefits of the President’s economic reforms should translate into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Opiah said the party had expanded its membership and mobilisation capacity, urging supporters to take the campaign to their respective wards and polling units.

Former Minister of Science and Technology and Abia Renewed Hope Ambassador, Chief Henry Ikoh, also called for Tinubu’s re-election, saying the President had taken bold decisions to reposition the country.

Ikoh cited increased federal allocations to states and the ability of state governments to meet salary obligations as some of the benefits of the administration’s economic policies.

The APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Ben Nwoye, who represented the party’s National Chairman, commended Abia APC leaders for the mobilisation, describing the gathering as the mother of all rallies.

He expressed satisfaction with the party’s organisational strength in the state.

APC leaders pledge victory

Speaking for Abia North Senatorial District, former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, assured the party of an overwhelming victory.

He pledged 99.9 per cent of the votes in the district, citing Tinubu’s appointment of Kalu as Deputy Speaker and federal interventions in roads, education and other sectors.

Former Abia South lawmaker, Hon. Emeka Stanley, commended Kalu for uniting APC members and mobilising them ahead of the elections.

The APC Abia Central Senatorial candidate, Hon. Emeka Atuma, also endorsed Tinubu’s second-term ambition, saying the President’s interventions had provided additional resources for development at the state and grassroots levels.

Similarly, the General Manager of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Mrs Jennifer Adighije, represented by Alexander Chukwu Ifaka, said Tinubu deserved the support of the electorate.

The APC South-East Zonal Youth Leader, Chimankpam Ogbonna, also urged support for the President, citing what he described as new development opportunities created by the administration.

Ikpeazu, PDP leaders endorse Tinubu

In a political development at the rally, the immediate past Abia State Governor and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, was represented by the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Abraham Amah, who publicly endorsed Tinubu’s re-election.

Amah, who said he spoke on behalf of Ikpeazu and the PDP leadership in Abia, described the removal of fuel subsidy as a courageous decision that had helped reposition the economy.

He argued that the increased resources available to state governments following the reforms had strengthened their capacity to meet financial obligations, including payment of workers’ salaries.

He consequently declared support for Tinubu’s second term.

Onyejeocha predicts 90% victory for Tinubu

Former Minister of State for Labour, Chief Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, predicted that Tinubu would secure 90 per cent of the votes in Abia State in 2027.

Onyejeocha, who is contesting the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat, said the turnout at the Umuahia Township Stadium demonstrated the party’s growing presence in the state.

She urged Abians to translate their participation in the rally into votes for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, called for total victory for the party’s candidates, urging members to adopt a “bottom-to-top” voting strategy.

Nwankpa dismissed suggestions of an alliance between the APC and other political parties, insisting that the party was contesting independently and should receive the votes of its supporters across all elective positions.

Speaking on behalf of Abia women, Hon. Blessing Nwagba assured Tinubu of their support, citing the programmes of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, aimed at improving women’s welfare and economic empowerment.

In an interview with Vanguard, the APC Director of Organising in Abia State and member of the Security and Intelligence Directorate of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Chinasa Iheanyi, expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure between 65 and 70 per cent of the votes in the state.

Iheanyi, a former Abia Chief Liaison Officer in Abuja, estimated that between 15,000 and 17,000 supporters attended the rally, adding that thousands more were reportedly stranded across local government areas due to transportation and other logistical challenges.

He described the turnout as evidence of the party’s growing political strength in Abia and declared that the APC was prepared for the 2027 elections.

“Abia State is indeed APC. We are excited and ready for the coming elections. APC in Abia has come to stay. That talk about 25 per cent should be forgotten because that is not going to happen. We are giving Mr President a minimum of 65 to 70 per cent of the votes, and from there, we will ramp it up,” he said.