‎APC explains omission of ex-Jigawa governor Badaru from campaign council

Speaker Jigawa Jigawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin.

By Muhammad Inuwa, DUTSE

‎The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has explained why former governor and ex-Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, was not included in the party’s recently-announced governorship campaign council.

Jigawa State House of Assembly’ Speaker, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, gave the explanation while responding to questions from journalists over Badaru’s absence from the list.

‎Dangyatin said Badaru, being a prominent national political figure, has broader responsibilities at the national level ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎According to him, assigning the former governor to the state governorship campaign council would limit his ability to contribute to the party’s campaign efforts at the national and regional levels.

‎“Including the former governor in the governorship campaign council is like tying him down and restricting him from contributing to the party’s victory,” the Speaker said.

‎He added that Badaru currently serves as the Director-General of Arewa for Asiwaju, a position that requires him to coordinate political activities across the North and the country.

‎“The former governor is the Director-General of Arewa for Asiwaju. He is dealing with the entire region and the country,” Dangyatin stated.

‎The Speaker, however, dismissed speculations that Badaru’s exclusion from the campaign council was connected to internal divisions within the Jigawa APC.

‎He maintained that the party had no disagreement with the former governor, insisting that the APC in the state remained united.

‎Dangyatin urged party supporters to disregard what he described as rumours and propaganda surrounding Badaru’s omission and instead focus on mobilising support for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News