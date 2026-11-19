By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Aminu Shehu Sharada, has faulted the National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, over his prediction that the ruling party could suffer significant losses in the 2027 general elections, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Sharada, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, insisted that President Bola Tinubu enjoys political support in the North and would secure votes from the region in the 2027 presidential election.

He specifically rejected Baba-Ahmed’s projection that the APC would struggle to genuinely win even two or three states in northern Nigeria, describing the assessment as an underestimation of the political awareness, democratic maturity and independent judgment of voters in the region.

Baba-Ahmed had, in an interview, said it would be a miracle if the APC genuinely won two or three states in the North, citing what he described as public dissatisfaction with the ruling party at different levels.

“On the basis of the current disposition of the public towards APC at all levels, it will be a miracle if they genuinely win two or three states in the North,” he had said.

He also predicted possible APC losses across the South-East, South-South, parts of the South-West and North-Central.

However, Sharada argued that the political support enjoyed by Tinubu in northern Nigeria should not be dismissed on the basis of assumptions or projections by political commentators.

Defending the Tinubu administration’s record, the APC chieftain highlighted its economic reforms, infrastructure projects and interventions in education, healthcare, agriculture, housing and transportation.

He cited the removal of petrol subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange market and ongoing tax reforms as major policy decisions aimed at strengthening public finances and attracting investments.

He acknowledged that the reforms had generated considerable debate because of their immediate effects on household expenses, transportation costs and the general cost of living, but maintained that the administration considered them necessary for long-term economic stability.

On infrastructure, Sharada listed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road among major projects being pursued by the Federal Government.

He also highlighted investments in railway modernisation, port improvements and electricity transmission.

In education, he pointed to the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the initiative was designed to reduce financial barriers to higher education and improve access to tertiary education.

He also cited the Renewed Hope housing programme, healthcare interventions under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative as part of the administration’s development agenda.

On agriculture, Sharada said government interventions involving fertilisers, improved seedlings, mechanisation, irrigation and access to agricultural financing were aimed at increasing food production and strengthening rural economies.

He also noted that Nigeria had recorded positive economic growth under the Tinubu administration, but acknowledged that such growth must translate into improved living conditions, affordable food, employment opportunities and increased purchasing power for ordinary Nigerians.

The APC chieftain maintained that the administration’s policies and development programmes deserved proper assessment rather than dismissal through political predictions.

He urged the ruling party to sustain engagement with citizens, address legitimate concerns and demonstrate the impact of its programmes across the country.

Reaffirming his confidence in Tinubu’s relationship with northern Nigeria, Sharada insisted that the region should not be written off ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Arewa stands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The North will stand with him and vote for him in 2027. No amount of political predictions or negative projections can take away the democratic right of the people to make their choice. The ballot box will ultimately speak,” he said.