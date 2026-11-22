…Directs National Assembly, Assembly candidates to continue ward-to-ward campaigns

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has cancelled its statewide campaign kick-off scheduled for Thursday, November 26, throwing its campaign timetable for the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections into temporary uncertainty.

The cancellation was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director-General of the Cross River State APC Campaign Council, Prof. Stephen Odey, from the campaign secretariat at 42 Murtala Muhammed Highway, Calabar.

The statement said the campaign itinerary, which had earlier been released, had been cancelled, adding that a new date would be announced in due course.

The Campaign Council, however, did not disclose the reason for the cancellation.

It apologised for any inconvenience the decision might have caused party leaders, stakeholders, candidates, supporters and members of the public.

Despite the cancellation, the council directed APC candidates contesting the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections to continue their grassroots campaign activities.

It urged them to proceed with their respective ward-to-ward campaigns, visits, consultations, engagements with stakeholders and other approved campaign activities.

The directive suggests that the party intends to sustain grassroots mobilisation while arrangements are being made for a fresh date for the statewide campaign programme.

Odey thanked party members and the general public for their understanding and cooperation, assuring them that further information would be communicated in due course.