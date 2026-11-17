Minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused opposition parties, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), of allegedly sponsoring violence and orchestrating protests at its campaign rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council also alleged that the opposition parties were using artificial intelligence-generated images, deepfakes, fake news and other propaganda techniques to manipulate public opinion against President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

The allegations were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the council’s spokesperson, Dele Alake.

The council recalled that ahead of the flag-off of its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, it had warned Nigerians about what it described as plans by opposition elements to create tension, promote disharmony and introduce violence into political campaigns.

It alleged that the ADC and NDC had devised strategies involving sponsored protests and misinformation to portray widespread public discontent against the Tinubu administration.

The APC campaign council further alleged that opposition elements were mobilising young Nigerians to disrupt its rallies by chanting ‘Bamaiyi’ and carrying banners.

It cited an incident at a mosque in Abuja last Friday, alleging that some protesters threw stones at the presidential motorcade.

The council commended security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for exercising restraint during the incident.

It also praised Tinubu for directing the Abuja Police Command to release those detained in connection with the incident.

The statement further expressed concern over alleged attacks and threats against some APC members and supporters in the South-East, claiming that they were being labelled saboteurs for not supporting the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It also alleged that APC campaign billboards were being destroyed by individuals sponsored by opposition elements.

The council described the alleged incidents as unacceptable, insisting that the country’s democratic space should remain open to all political parties and candidates.

Reaffirming its position on peaceful political campaigns, the APC campaign council said it supported credible, free and fair elections across the country.

It urged leaders of the ADC and NDC to desist from allegedly mobilising young Nigerians for activities that could expose them to danger.

The council also called on political parties to conduct their campaigns peacefully and allow Nigerians to freely support candidates of their choice.