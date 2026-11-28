…Voter alleges demand for N1m to participate

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Voter apathy marred the mock accreditation and result-upload exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State on Saturday, with several polling units recording zero or minimal turnout.

At Ibeku High School, one of the designated polling centres, Vanguard observed at about noon that no voter had turned up, while INEC officials waited for participants.

A staff member of YIAGA Africa, who was monitoring the exercise, was also sighted at the centre but declined to comment.

The situation was similar at School Road Primary School and Ugba Primary School, where electoral officials were on ground but voters were absent.

Voters fault poor publicity, limited coverage

At St. Stephen’s Primary School, Umuahia, however, some residents who turned out expressed disappointment that the exercise was restricted to selected polling units, blaming inadequate publicity for the low participation.

Chimwe Kanu, a public servant, said she was excited about participating until she discovered that her polling unit was not among those selected for the exercise.

“I’m happy to be here and to do the needful, but coming here, nothing is really happening because I was unable to vote or be captured. My polling unit is not part of the polling units selected.

“I’m very disappointed because the happiness I came with, I didn’t see it again,” she said.

Kanu said many prospective participants left after discovering that the exercise was limited to designated polling units.

She urged INEC to improve its preparations for the 2027 general elections, particularly by ensuring the timely distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“Many don’t have their voters’ cards. Their names are here, but their voters’ cards have not been given to them. They should make sure they share the voters’ cards as soon as possible. People need their voters’ cards,” she said.

She also called on the commission to ensure early arrival of election officials and seamless accreditation of eligible voters, expressing hope that it would conduct credible elections in 2027.

Similarly, Mike Uche criticised the publicity for the exercise, saying many residents arrived at polling centres unaware that participation was restricted to designated units.

He said inadequate sensitisation left many confused and frustrated, alleging that some prospective participants demanded financial inducements before agreeing to take part in the exercise.

Uche urged INEC to intensify voter education through radio announcements, community outreach and street sensitisation to improve participation and enlighten the electorate on the purpose of such exercises.

“People are eager to come out and do the mock accreditation. They didn’t give the proper publicity,” he said, adding that participation should not be reduced to financial demands.

Only two voters at Amuzukwu centre

At Amuzukwu Umuahia Civic Centre, Vanguard observed at about 1:25 p.m. that only two voters had reportedly participated in the exercise, with both successfully captured.

One of them, Iberibe Ifeanyi Chukwu, expressed delight at being accredited, saying he was prepared for the 2027 elections.

Displaying his PVC, he urged INEC not to betray the confidence of voters but to ensure credible elections.

He also cautioned the commission against the late arrival of election materials, warning that enthusiastic voters should not be disenfranchised because of logistical failures.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Officer for Umuahia North Local Government Area, Kingsley Onye Chukwu, was seen with some of his staff distributing election materials to ad hoc officials at some of the centres visited.

Efforts to speak with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Abia State, Professor Sylvia Agu, were unsuccessful, as she did not answer her telephone calls. She had also yet to respond to a text message sent to her as of the time of filing this report.