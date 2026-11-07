Any Nigerian that’s not lazy will have food on the table – Yari

Abdulaziz Yari has declared that Nigerians who are not lazy would have food on their tables. The former Zamfara governor is the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign council.

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Yari said this on Friday during the APC’s presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

His words: “Just as I said, we have hunger. Let me ask a question here. Akwa Ibom people, from where I came from, we have food in the market.

“I don’t know, in Akwa Ibom, is there any person who took his money to the market and found out there’s no rice?

“You didn’t answer me. Is there anybody with money in his pocket who goes to the market to get foodstuffs and says that there’s no foodstuffs in the market?

“If there’s no food in the market, that’s what we are calling hunger. But anyone who is not a lazy person, definitely he would have food on his table.”

While defending President Tinubu’s economic policies, Yari cited what he described as a dip in food prices.

He urged Nigerians vote Tinubu for a second term, noting that the administration’s performance should form the basis of the APC’s campaign.

“As we promised Nigerians, we are going to campaign with our numbers, with what we have done for Nigerians. Based on that, Nigerians, we requested them to give us a second chance,” he said.

Vanguard News