Angola celebrates 51st independence anniversary, acknowledges Nigeria’s support

Angolan national flag

The Angola Embassy in Nigeria has commended Nigeria’s support for the country’s independence, attained in 1975.

Dr José Zau, Angola’s Head of Mission to Nigeria, Benin, Niger and ECOWAS, said this at the celebration of the 51st anniversary of independence on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Zau described relations between the two countries as a strategic, historic and fraternal partnership, anchored in political alignment as leading African oil producers.

He said Nigeria played a significant role in supporting Angola’s independence process and the consolidation of the Angolan state.

“Through the Bilateral Joint Commission, the two nations have been updating and expanding dozens of agreements and memoranda of understanding.

“These cover trade, transport, culture, professional training, defence and public order, cybersecurity, and academic exchange,” he said.

He cited a visa-exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, and twinning partnerships between Angolan provinces and Nigerian states, as measures to deepen ties.

The twinning pairs the Namibe and Bengo provinces with the Bayelsa and Nasarawa states, he said.

He said relations were strengthened by engagement between Angolan President João Lourenço and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Zau said the Caculo Cabaça Dam would become operational in June 2027, with the capacity to generate at least 2,172 megawatts (MW).

He said the dam would raise Angola’s total capacity from 6,400 MW to about 8,600 MW. He also highlighted the country’s achievements in 2026. (NAN)