Anglican Church warns Tinubu, INEC against 2027 election manipulation

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Province of the Niger, has warned the Presidency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against manipulating the 2027 general elections or taking Nigerians for granted.

The church also cautioned against moves towards a one-party system, describing the alleged intimidation of opposition parties and their candidates as dangerous to the country’s democracy.

It urged Nigerians not to approach the 2027 presidential and other elections with indifference but to use their votes to hold political leaders accountable for unfulfilled promises.

The Coordinating Bishop of the Province of the Niger, Bishop of Aguata and Supervising Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, Rt. Rev. Dr Samuel C. Ezeofor, gave the warning during the 2026 Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS).

Ezeofor recalled that the province had, during its synod in May, warned Nigerians about the dangers of a one-party system and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

He said, “This is the time for us to come out to show that we are human beings, that we are not robots and so everywhere in the country, we are calling upon Nigerians to take their future, and destiny in their hands with the forthcoming presidential and other elections in the country.”

Addressing the Presidency, INEC, the APC and other political stakeholders, the bishop said Nigerians were increasingly dissatisfied with developments in the country and should not be taken for granted.

“If they take Nigerians for granted, it may come to a point where there may be a revolution. I don’t pray for that, but by my training, I am trained to believe the best but be prepared for the worst,” he said.

He urged those involved in the 2027 electoral process to respect the wishes of voters and ensure that the outcome reflected their choices.

“So both the Presidency, APC, INEC and all the people who are involved in the election that is coming in 2027, let everyone of them be careful and do what Nigerians said with their ballots and would want to be done with their votes,” he added.

On the internal challenges facing the Province of the Niger, Ezeofor acknowledged that some Anglican faithful might have become discouraged by the crisis within the church.

He, however, urged them to remain steadfast, saying that setbacks in the church’s human administration did not mean God had abandoned it.

“My message to our faithfuls is that as human beings, we may stumble, but God is still on his throne. This church belongs to God, yet it is human beings who run the church and it is also a human system,” he said.

He encouraged members to continue looking up to Jesus Christ, whom he described as the author and finisher of their faith, expressing optimism that the situation would improve.

The 2026 prayer rally, themed “Dwelling in the Secret Place of the Most High God”, was attended by six bishops of the province, including the retired Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpara.

Others in attendance were Bishop Ephraim Ikeako of the Diocese of Amichi, Bishop Prosper Amah of the Diocese of Ogbaru, Bishop Ndubuisi Obi of the Diocese of Nnewi and Bishop Obiora Uzochukwu of the Diocese of Niger East.

Earlier, the preacher at the rally, Venerable Dr Emma Ezeugo, urged Christians to devote more time to prayer and fasting, particularly as December approaches.

He said prayer brought peace, protection and peace of mind, urging believers to seek God’s presence in their daily lives.