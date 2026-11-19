File image.

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja — A motion seeking the cancellation of outstanding loans obtained by farmers under various government-backed agricultural intervention programmes yesterday divided members of the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers disagreed over whether distressed farmers should be granted debt relief or subjected to an investigation.

The motion, sponsored by Inuwa Garba, representing Yamaltu/Deba federal constituency of Gombe State, was predicated on the economic difficulties confronting farmers, particularly the impact of insecurity, climate change, natural disasters and other challenges that had disrupted agricultural production across the country.

The federal government had, in recent years, introduced several agricultural financing initiatives, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme and NIRSAL-supported facilities, to boost food production, empower farmers and strengthen national food security.

Leading debate on the motion, Garba said insecurity, banditry, insurgency, farmer-herder clashes, flooding, drought and other environmental challenges had significantly undermined agricultural activities, resulting in crop failures, loss of investments and reduced farm incomes.

He argued that many beneficiaries of government-sponsored agricultural loans were unable to meet their repayment obligations, not because they were unwilling to repay, but because circumstances beyond their control had severely affected their productive capacity and financial stability.

According to him, continued accumulation and enforcement of outstanding debts, including principal, interest and penalties, can push already struggling farmers further into poverty, expose them to asset seizures and discourage participation in future agricultural activities.

However, opposing the proposed debt cancellation, Bamidele Salam, representing Ede South/Ede North/Ejigbo/Egbedore federal constituency of Osun State, questioned the justification for a blanket waiver, citing findings in the Auditor-General for the Federation’s report before the House.

Salam, who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, alleged that some beneficiaries of agricultural intervention loans running into over N1tn diverted the funds to businesses and personal investments.

unrelated to farming.

He said some beneficiaries who approached the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks for agricultural loans allegedly channelled the funds into real estate acquisitions in Abuja, Lagos and even Dubai.

He also expressed concern over the state of the Bank of Agriculture which, he said, had been rendered virtually immobile by N795billion in loans owed by beneficiaries, many of whom allegedly diverted the funds.

Salam warned that approving a blanket waiver without establishing how the loans were utilised would set a dangerous precedent for future government intervention programmes.

He said: “If we come as a parliament and recommend a holistic waiving of all loans given out to persons who are purportedly to be farmers, we will be setting a very, very dangerous precedent for people to come, access government facilities, some of them interest-free, some of them single-digit interest, only for them to go and use those monies for other things.”

Similarly, Isiaka Ibrahim, a lawmaker from Ogun State, aligned with Salam’s position, alleging that some people had accessed government loans only to divert the funds to personal pursuits, including marrying additional wives.

He, however, acknowledged that a comprehensive investigation could identify genuine farmers whose businesses had been affected by economic hardship and who were consequently unable to repay their loans.

Also contributing, Paul Kalejaiye, an All Progressives Congress lawmaker from Lagos State, urged the House to exercise caution, stressing the need to investigate the utilisation of funds disbursed under the various agricultural intervention schemes before taking a decision on debt forgiveness.

Following the disagreement among lawmakers and their inability to reach a consensus, the House adjourned further consideration of the motion until Tuesday, November 24, for additional legislative scrutiny.