Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Executive Council has fixed November 27, 2026, for the formal commissioning and opening of the Ekwulobia flyover constructed by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The flyover is strategically located at a junction that previously experienced serious traffic challenges, particularly during festive periods when vehicular movement increases significantly.

Rising from its meeting in Awka, the State Executive Council directed that all necessary arrangements be made to ensure a successful and hitch-free commissioning. However, it did not disclose who would perform the ceremony.

The state Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Dr Law Mefor, described the flyover as one of the flagship urban regeneration projects of the Soludo administration.

He said the project stood alongside the transformation of Okpoko, formerly regarded as the biggest urban slum in the South-East, into an area characterised by improved infrastructure, order and human dignity.

“These projects underscore Governor Soludo’s irreversible commitment to building a liveable, prosperous and smart mega-city in Anambra State,” Mefor said.

Meanwhile, the Council resolved to move the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive from moral suasion to full enforcement, including the prosecution of tax evaders, to maximise the state’s revenue potential.

It consequently urged residents, business owners and other taxpayers to pay their taxes and levies promptly to avoid the consequences of enforcement, particularly prosecution.

According to the Council, no modern state can be built on voluntary compliance alone, stressing that payment of taxes is a civic responsibility.

“Anambra will enforce it fairly and firmly,” the Council said.

The Council also disclosed that it had concluded work on the state’s 2027 budget, which Governor Soludo is expected to present to the Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Mefor described the proposed budget as a consolidation budget designed to deepen the gains of Solution 2.0 in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, youth empowerment and economic transformation.