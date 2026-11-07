Anambra will deliver over 50% of 2027 votes to Tinubu — Soludo 

File: Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State and President Bola Tinubu.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has promised to deliver at least 50 percent of the state’s votes to President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 general elections.

Read Also: Tinubu to Nigerians: ‘I promise better future’

The governor made the declaration during the flag off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2027 campaign at Ekwueme Square, Awka.

According to him, APGA has no presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and would, therefore, adopt President Tinubu as its preferred candidate.

“Today, we adopt the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our candidate,” he declared, noting that the president had demonstrated love and concern for the Igbo people, particularly the people of Anambra State.

The governor recalled that the President had appointed several Anambra indigenes to strategic positions in Lagos State during his tenure as governor.

He also recalled that APGA had adopted the presidential candidate of the ruling party in previous elections, noting that the party’s decision to support Tinubu in 2027 was a continuation of that political arrangement that had been in existence.

He lamented that Anambra State recorded fewer than 5,000 votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, yet the President has continued to address some of the challenges confronting the state and the South-East region.

He urged the Anambra electorate to support Tinubu in the 2027 election, arguing that doing so would give the state and the South-East a stronger opportunity to engage with the Federal Government and negotiate for their development.

“We need to vote for him in order to sit with the government at the centre and negotiate for the development of the South-East and Anambra State”, he declared.

Vanguard News