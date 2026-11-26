pregnant

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — A nine-month pregnant woman, Mrs Nkechi Theophlus, has delivered her baby after reportedly collapsing following the sealing of her residential building by officials of the Anambra State Property and Land Use Charge (APLUC) in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The woman reportedly went into labour and delivered her baby in the early hours of Thursday after being rushed to a hospital following the incident.

The incident occurred at No. 1 Anyeji Omenwa Street, Obosi, where the officials allegedly padlocked the main entrance to the compound and sealed the building with red tape.

The sealing reportedly left the landlady, Prophetess Ukamaka Lauretta Okafor, tenants and other occupants of the three-storey building, comprising 11 flats and rooms in the boys’ quarters, unable to gain access to their homes.

The landlady, who protested the action, accused APLUC officials of refusing to issue her a receipt for the N120,000 she allegedly paid to the agency in February, while demanding additional payments.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Okafor said she was not indebted to the agency, insisting that the officials had failed to provide evidence of the full payment she made.

She alleged that although N120,000 was deducted from her account through the officials’ Point of Sale (POS) machine, she was issued a receipt for only N90,000.

According to her, the officials promised to provide a receipt for the outstanding N30,000 at their office but failed to do so despite her repeated visits.

She said she was subsequently informed that the N120,000 payment covered her 2024 liability, while further payments were required for 2025 and 2026.

Okafor said she expressed willingness to settle the outstanding payments but insisted that she must first receive evidence of the previous payment.

She alleged that the officials refused to issue receipts or a covering note for subsequent payments, instead asking her to pay cash or surrender her ATM card for transactions through their POS machine.

She said: “As I am speaking with you now, the N120,000 I paid in February this year, they have not given me the receipt.

“I now told them that I will not continue to pay money that won’t be receipted or any evidence of payment given to me. I even told them to give me a covering note for me to pay all the money they are demanding, that I am ready at any moment to pay all the money they are demanding, but they insisted they won’t give me any receipt or covering note.”

The landlady also alleged that the enforcement exercise was carried out without prior notice to her or other occupants of the building.

She said the sealing left children returning from school and other tenants stranded outside their homes, with some forced to spend the night outdoors.

Expressing concern over the impact of the action on the pregnant tenant, Okafor said the woman could not access her apartment to retrieve her delivery kits and other essential items.

She called on the state government to ensure that receipts were issued for all revenue payments and investigate the circumstances surrounding the enforcement exercise.

However, an APLUC official, identified as Eloka, who led the enforcement team, confirmed that the buildings had been sealed.

He attributed the delay in issuing receipts to changes in the state’s revenue collection arrangements.

According to him, revenue collection was previously contracted to private agents, but the state Board of Internal Revenue disengaged the agents last year.

He said the government had since taken over the collection process and advised affected taxpayers to present their ANSID numbers at the nearest Board of Internal Revenue office to obtain receipts for payments already made.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman who delivered her baby confirmed that the family was still unable to access their apartment to retrieve the mother’s delivery kits and clothes for the newborn.

Tension was reportedly mounting in the neighbourhood as some youths threatened to protest over the sealing of the buildings.

A resident, Emeka Okonkwo, who spoke to journalists, complained about the poor condition of the community’s road, saying residents had continued to meet their revenue obligations despite the infrastructure challenges.

He said: “As you can see, our road, is it passable even in dry season? Tomorrow they will come for our votes, but we will shock them with this forthcoming election.”