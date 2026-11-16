By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — A political pressure group in Anambra State, Anambra Patriots, APS, has endorsed the alliance between the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, adopting President Bola Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The group also declared its support for the re-election of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and urged Ndigbo to support his political direction, including his backing for Tinubu.

The convener of APS and Anambra State Commissioner for Works, Architect Okey Ezeobi, disclosed the group’s position on Sunday during the Anambra Patriots Women Summit held in Awka, the state capital.

Ezeobi expressed dissatisfaction with those criticising Soludo for aligning politically with Tinubu rather than supporting former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

He argued that politics should be driven by interests rather than sentiments, insisting that Soludo’s decision to support Tinubu was in the interest of Ndigbo.

“My problem with Ndigbo is that they don’t know how to play politics. We do politics of emotion instead of interest. In politics, you get what you contributed, not what you deserve. Politics is about interest,” he said.

According to him, Soludo’s support for Tinubu was not motivated by personal gains but by what he described as the need for greater political inclusion of the South-East in national affairs.

He said: “Prof. Soludo’s support for Tinubu is not for personal gain, but for the interest of Ndigbo. It is time for Ndigbo to come back to Nigeria. And Soludo is a professor; he has analysed Nigerian politics.”

Ezeobi also argued that Soludo should not be criticised for his political choice, saying other ethnic groups had members supporting Obi without attracting similar criticism.

He urged Anambra residents to recognise Soludo’s position as governor and support his political decisions, adding that backing Obi was not compulsory for every Igbo politician.

“Why is everybody seeing Soludo as an enemy because he is supporting Tinubu? If we accept Soludo as our leader and governor in Anambra State, we must follow him anywhere he is pitching his political tent. It is not compulsory that we must support Peter Obi. Politics is not about sentiments,” he said.

The commissioner also made several claims about the political relationship between Obi and Soludo, alleging that Obi had opposed Soludo’s governorship ambition on previous occasions.

He cited the 2013, 2021 and 2025 governorship election cycles in Anambra, claiming that Obi had supported different political moves against Soludo, which ultimately failed.

Ezeobi, however, maintained that Soludo had not insulted Obi but had only responded to comments he considered critical of Anambra State and APGA.

He further criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, describing it as the political platform of a Bayelsa politician, while questioning Obi’s influence within the party.

The commissioner said the APS had resolved to support Tinubu in the presidential election while backing APGA candidates in other electoral contests.

“Today, we are adopting President Tinubu as the candidate to support in the 2027 presidential election, and we have approved Governor Soludo-led APGA and Tinubu’s APC. We will vote APC in the presidential election and vote APGA in other elections,” he declared.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Lady Chiamaka Nnake, a founding member of APS, urged residents to join Soludo in supporting Tinubu.

The acting APGA state woman leader and APS woman leader, Mrs Joy Orah, said she was mobilising women across the state’s 21 local government areas to support Tinubu and APGA in the elections.

Similarly, the Chairman of APS, Ozoh Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi, urged the people of the state to follow Soludo’s political direction.

“We are only following our leader. That is what we are doing. We must follow our leader in the 2027 presidential election and other elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that strategic locations across Awka had been adorned with giant campaign billboards bearing the inscription: “Solu Tinubu — The Progressives Train is on Track: Join Now and in Our Own Interest.”