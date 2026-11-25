By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, Idemili North Local Government Area, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, and his Amansea, Awka North counterpart, Igwe Peter Chukwuma Anigbogu, have urged land developers in the South-East to adopt transparent business practices to encourage Ndigbo in Nigeria and the diaspora to bring their investments home.

The monarchs said honesty, integrity and straightforwardness in land transactions would help restore investor confidence and attract more property investments to the region.

They also urged Ndigbo to channel a greater proportion of their wealth and investments into the South-East, saying the region stood to benefit from increased investment in property and other economic activities.

The traditional rulers made the appeal separately when a real estate developer, Chief Raphael Ojiribe, Chairman and Chief Executive of Raphmaths Estates Company Limited and Eco-Tech Dynamic Reality Limited, led more than 20 realtors from Lagos on courtesy visits to their palaces.

The delegation was in Anambra State for a three-day strategic real estate seminar facilitated by Raphmaths Estates Company Limited.

The seminar, held at Olive Guest House, Sharon House, Onitsha, was designed to promote innovation, professionalism and sustainable growth in the real estate sector.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eco-Tech Dynamic Reality Limited, Boniface Ebo; the company’s Executive Director, Mary-Augusta Eboh; and lawyer Rejoice Alabi delivered lectures at the programme.

Realtors from Lagos, Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, other parts of the South-East and Asaba, Delta State, attended the seminar.

Participants received training on real estate fundamentals, legal guidelines for sustainable practice, regulatory frameworks, property documentation and essential requirements for land transactions.

Addressing the delegation at his palace, Igwe Iweka urged land developers to build trust with investors through honest dealings and avoid practices that lead to disputes in courts and traditional institutions.

He commended Ojiribe and Raphmaths Estates, describing the company as an example of integrity in the property business.

According to him, the developer’s track record of land transactions in Obosi had earned him the confidence of the community.

He said, “Ndigbo across the country, and the diaspora can only bring their investments home if they are encouraged by honest land developers like Chief Ojiribe and his company, Raphmaths.

“Out of the many land developers we have dealt with, Raphmaths is the one that has shown honesty and integrity. He is not one of those who are either in the court or in the traditional rulers’ palace settling disputes with clients.”

The monarch said Ojiribe’s dealings with land-owning communities and property buyers had demonstrated the importance of transparency in building lasting business relationships.

He added that he often cited the developer as an example to other real estate operators who appeared before him over land-related disputes.

Also speaking, Igwe Anigbogu said Ndigbo were known for investing in different parts of the world but should ensure that a significant portion of their investments was directed towards their homeland.

He said reputable developers could help members of the Igbo community in Nigeria and abroad acquire land and develop properties without unnecessary disputes.

The monarch commended Raphmaths Estates for its activities in Awka and other parts of the state, urging the company to sustain its approach to business.

“Estate developers like Raphmaths are the ones we need to help our people bring their investments home. It is not surprising to us in Amansea that your company has started growing fast the way it is growing,” he said.

Anigbogu also urged other real estate operators to emulate developers who prioritise honesty and professionalism, saying such practices would benefit investors and communities.

He encouraged the visiting realtors to uphold integrity in their transactions, noting that trust remained essential to the growth of the property sector.