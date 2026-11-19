Vice President Kashim Shettima

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Vice-President Kashim Shettima has described Anambra State as a home of accomplished political leaders, citing Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme; and the incumbent governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Shettima made the observation on Thursday at a joint mega rally organised by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the banner of Progressives Working Together.

The Vice-President, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the rally, said he was not surprised that Soludo had embraced what he described as the visionary politics of national unity associated with Azikiwe and Ekwueme.

He commended the governor for what he described as his courage and political approach in the current political dispensation.

Shettima also assured Nigerians, particularly residents of Anambra State, that Tinubu’s administration would reposition the country if given another term in 2027.

In his remarks, Soludo said APGA and APC had unanimously endorsed Tinubu for a second term in office.

As part of the alliance, the governor handed over the APGA flag to the APC, describing the move as a demonstration of the parties’ commitment to working together.

Soludo further disclosed that elected APGA members in the state and National Assemblies would work with their APC counterparts in their respective legislative caucuses.

He said the arrangement was aimed at promoting cooperation, national unity and the indivisibility of Nigeria.