The Anambra State Government has denied claims that it pulled down a billboard belonging to Senator Victor Umeh because it carried the image of former Governor Peter Obi.

The government described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that the billboard was removed over alleged non-compliance with the state’s signage law.

The Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Law Mefor, stated this in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

Mefor explained that although Umeh had paid the required signage fee, Obi had not complied with the payment requirement.

He said the senator’s decision to use the billboard to campaign for the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), which featured Obi, contravened the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010.

The commissioner said the enforcement action was therefore not connected to Obi’s image or political affiliation but was strictly based on compliance with the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the billboard was not pulled down because of Peter Obi’s image.

“The fact is this: While Senator Victor Umeh has duly paid his signage fee, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi has not. Rather than ensure compliance, the Distinguished Senator decided to use his billboard to campaign for the NDC presidential candidate, in clear contravention of the Anambra State Signage Act, 2010, a law enacted by the Peter Obi administration itself,” he said.

Mefor added that any combined billboard campaign involving candidates who had yet to comply with the signage law would attract similar enforcement, irrespective of their political parties or status.

He maintained that the state government remained committed to the fair and even-handed enforcement of existing laws and the regulation of outdoor advertising.

The commissioner urged the public to disregard what he described as the misleading narrative and be guided by the facts.