Amupitan’s resignation report false, misleading — INEC

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted a social media report suggesting that its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, is set to resign.

The commission described the claim, which was shared alongside an image online, as fabricated and misleading.

INEC made its position known on Saturday through a statement on its official X account, urging Nigerians to disregard the report and refrain from circulating unverified information.

“The claim is FALSE, FABRICATED AND MISLEADING,” the commission stated.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard the fabricated report, refrain from sharing unverified information and rely solely on INEC’s official communication channels for authentic information.

“Stop the spread of fake news.”

Recall Vanguard reported that Amupitan was confronted by protesters outside Chatham House on Thursday, calling for his resignation over alleged shortcomings in the voters’ register.

The protesters surrounded his vehicle as he departed a discussion on Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 elections, with some demanding that he step out to address their concerns.