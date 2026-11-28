…Over 200 master keys recovered from suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has arrested a suspected serial housebreaker, identified as Michael Morayo, for allegedly breaking into more than 200 houses across different parts of the state.

Morayo was among 13 suspected criminals paraded by the security outfit in Akure, the state capital.

He was reportedly arrested in the Ijomu area of Akure.

According to the Amotekun Corps, the suspect allegedly operated alone for about six years, breaking into houses and stealing household items, which he subsequently sold through an online marketplace he reportedly established.

The security outfit said the suspect maintained an affluent lifestyle, dressed elegantly and spoke politely, making it difficult for people to suspect his alleged criminal activities.

It added that he operated a warehouse where he kept stolen items and was meticulous in carrying out his operations.

Parading the suspects, the State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said Morayo allegedly confessed to breaking into more than 200 houses.

Adeleye disclosed that over 200 master keys were recovered from him, explaining that the suspect often gained access to houses without forcing doors or breaking locks.

“He does not always break doors to gain access to houses. We recovered well over 200 master keys from him. He also confessed that he usually finds ways of visiting people under different pretences.

“In the process, he checks their doors and, while engaging them in conversation, removes one of their spare keys,” Adeleye said.

He advised residents against keeping multiple keys in their door locks, warning that the practice could expose their homes to burglars.

According to him, the suspect sometimes allegedly removed keys from doors and kept them in his pocket to gain access to the houses later.

Adeleye further alleged that Morayo had other methods of gaining entry into homes, including making occupants fall asleep before stealing household equipment.

The Amotekun commander said the suspect’s lifestyle and manner of presentation often shielded him from suspicion.

He assured that all 13 suspects arrested and paraded by the corps would face prosecution after investigations.

“After detailed investigations, they will be charged before courts of competent jurisdiction, depending on the offences they are suspected to have committed,” he said.