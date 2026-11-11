Amnesty International demands release of journalist Ojukwu

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu, who was remanded in prison custody for 21 days by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

The organisation said Ojukwu’s continued detention raised concerns about the alleged use of judicial processes to intimidate journalists and undermine freedom of expression and media freedom in the country.

Amnesty International Nigeria made the call in a statement published on its X platform on Wednesday.

Ojukwu, an investigative reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has faced legal proceedings since December 2024 following his reports on alleged corruption and diversion of public funds involving government officials.

The organisation recalled that the journalist was abducted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in May 2024 in connection with his journalistic work.

It expressed concern that his continued prosecution and detention could be part of a broader pattern of using the criminal justice system to punish journalists for reporting allegations of corruption and holding public officials accountable.

Amnesty International warned that his remand for another 21 days could deepen fear and intimidation among journalists and other media professionals.

It urged the authorities to ensure that any legal proceedings against Ojukwu comply with international human rights standards, particularly the right to a fair trial and guarantees of due process.

The organisation also called on the government to end what it described as harassment, intimidation and targeting of investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo.

It urged the authorities to respect Soyombo’s right to carry out legitimate journalistic activities, including investigating and exposing corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations, without fear of reprisals.

Amnesty International maintained that no journalist should face threats, intimidation or punitive measures for holding public officials accountable.

It further urged the government to guarantee that journalists, including Ojukwu and Soyombo, could work freely and independently without fear of arbitrary arrest, detention or prosecution.

The organisation said attempts to silence investigative journalists through intimidation or the misuse of the criminal justice system posed a serious threat to freedom of expression and media freedom in Nigeria.

It called on the government to respect, protect and fulfil the rights to freedom of expression and press freedom, including the right of journalists and citizens to investigate, report on and criticise public officials and government policies without fear of reprisals.

Amnesty International also urged the authorities to refrain from using criminal laws and judicial processes to intimidate, harass, punish or silence journalists, activists, human rights defenders and other government critics.

It stressed that journalism was not a crime and that exposing allegations of corruption should not be treated as an offence.