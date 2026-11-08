“America ‘ll be back bigger, stronger’ – Trump vows after midterm defeat

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP.

President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to bounce back stronger from a massive midterm elections loss that he called a “giant step back in history” for the United States.

Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in last Tuesday’s midterms that dealt historic losses for Trump’s Republican Party in states they had dominated for decades.

“America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, saying that the stock market that had grown during his tenture took a loss after the vote.

“But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

While Republican lawmakers have been licking their wounds over the setback, Trump has sounded defiant and on Friday appointed hardline advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, signaling a bare-knuckle fightback.

Democrats have pledged to hold the Trump administration to account and fight “every step of the way” against Miller, architect of Trump’s tough immigration policy.