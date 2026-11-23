Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on him in Delta State, saying he has no confidence in the state police command to deliver justice.

Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress senatorial candidate for Delta Central, made the appeal on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, following an attack on his campaign entourage in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He alleged that police officers present during the incident failed to intervene as gunmen opened fire on his team, adding that the attack had heightened fears among opposition politicians in the state.

“What we have learned is this: we are not safe here in Delta State. In fact, all members of the opposition party, NDC, most especially, we are all endangered,” he said.

Omo-Agege claimed that six truckloads of policemen were deployed to the campaign venue but did not act when the shooting occurred.

He accused the state police command of being unlikely to conduct an impartial investigation and urged the IGP to handle the case directly.

“We do not expect any justice to come from the police here in Delta State. Neither do we expect any justice to come from the police on this very one,” he said.

“We are appealing to the IG to take this matter over directly. We tried to reach him this evening. We couldn’t reach him.”

The former lawmaker said he wanted the federal police leadership to investigate the incident, insisting that the state command should not be involved in the probe.

He also called for justice for those affected by the attack, saying lives had been lost and several others were receiving treatment in hospitals.

“We need justice. We need justice. We need justice for these four people who have been killed. We need justice for the 15 people who are critically injured and hospitalised right now,” Omo-Agege said.

Despite the incident, he vowed not to abandon his campaign, dismissing suggestions that the attack could intimidate him into withdrawing from the race.

“If the idea is that this is supposed to deter me from going forward with the campaigns, it’s a very big mistake and a big lie. Ain’t going to happen,” he said.

He, however, appealed to his supporters to remain calm and avoid reprisals, warning that tensions remained high following the attack.