This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia’s chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island’s top tech expo. Chip giant Nvidia’s board announced on November 8, 2026 it opened a probe into Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence. The executive, Alice Huang — also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang — developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the Times said. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / – Taiwan OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / CTI via AFPTV- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Alice Huang, the alleged spy at the center of the Nvidia scandal, was in touch with an official from China’s top spy agency during an affair with the chip giant’s former chief executive Jensen Huang, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Alice Huang was this month outed as a suspected Chinese spy, accused of having an affair with Jensen Huang while digging up company secrets for Beijing.

She was in contact with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the intelligence.

Alice Huang, who is no relation to Jensen, previously led Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based tech group under investigation for allegedly helping Chinese firms gain access to Nvidia chips, possibly in violation of US export controls.

According to the Times, Alice Huang’s contacts with the Chinese spy agency correspond to the affair as well as a period when Megaspeed was acquiring large amounts of advanced Nvidia chips.

The Times also reported that US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence that Alice Huang’s business partner Kang Wei — who the newspaper said was often introduced as her husband — worked with the same Chinese spy agency.

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive earlier this month, following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang.

He is to be questioned by US lawmakers on December 1 over national security concerns.

The upheaval has battered shares of Nvidia which is at the center of an AI boom that has helped propel markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the globe.