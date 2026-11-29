By Peter Duru Makurdi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has assured President Bola Tinubu of over two million votes from Benue State in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Akume gave the assurance on Sunday in Gboko while inaugurating the Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027, a coalition of 15 political parties mobilising support for the President’s re-election.

He said the parties had conducted extensive consultations before agreeing to work together, expressing confidence that Benue would improve on its contribution to Tinubu’s victory in 2023.

“Benue would deliver more than two million votes for President Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election,” Akume declared.

He urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, highlighting the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, education and security, among others.

Akume particularly cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, established to ensure that financial constraints did not deny students access to higher education.

He also said the Federal Government had strengthened security agencies through increased personnel and military formations, including a brigade in Gboko and a division in Makurdi.

Declaring the alliance inaugurated, he said, “the President has done so much for Benue. I urge members of the alliance to work towards Tinubu’s re-election.”

Former Benue State Governor and PDP leader, Chief Samuel Ortom, declared that the party’s structure in the state was supporting Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Ortom said the position aligned with the decision of the national PDP leadership under the influence of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Similarly, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, said the alliance demonstrated the need for political parties to set aside their differences in the interest of good governance.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s economic reforms, noting that although their immediate effects might be painful, they were expected to yield long-term benefits.

Moro however criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia over insecurity and the continued displacement of communities, alleging that “the governor had failed to visit Agatu and other affected areas or facilitate the return of internally displaced persons, IDPs.”

Earlier, PDP governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, said the 15 parties had agreed to support Tinubu’s re-election.

He attributed the decision partly to their loyalty to Akume, whom he credited with mobilising the highest number of presidential votes for Tinubu in Benue in 2023, saying “Senstor Akume is doing this for the Presidnrt, nobody should sit somewhere and claim he is the one.”

Aondoakaa, however, said consultations on other elective positions were ongoing.

Chairman of the alliance, Chief Akange Audu, said the coalition enjoyed widespread support and was considering extending its activities beyond the presidential election.

He said, “Benue people are behind the alliance and they will support us to ensure we re-elect President Bola Tinubu.

“We have been urged from all over to ensure that this alliance goes beyond the election of President Tinubu. They want it to go beyond his election, which we have considered, and we will do. We will work hard to ensure that we achieve our objectives.”

Former senator, Jack Tilley-Gyado, speaking for himself and former Minister of State for Education, Professor Iorwuese Hagher, reaffirmed their loyalty to Akume and Tinubu saying “We want to state clearly that we want to ensure that Benue gives President Tinubu the highest votes on January 16, 2027.

“Secondly, George Akume is our leader. Myself and Professor Iorwuese Hagher are with Akume. We must support him and be with him. The D-Day is coming, and whatever Akume tells us to do, that is what we shall do.”

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, also urged Benue residents to support the alliance and vote massively for Tinubu, saying a renewed mandate would encourage the President to do more for the state.

Benue PDP Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Adaji, said the coalition was also determined to rescue the state from what he described as underperformance.

He said, “We have come together for good, and we know why we are together. We want to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu. We have also come to rescue Benue from underperformance and elect a performing governor.”

Speaking for the 15 parties, Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chairman in Benue, Simon Ogbe, said they aligned with Akume because of his commitment to reconciliation and peace.

According to him “Senator Akume has always exhibited the spirit of reconciliation and peace. We believe in his leadership and the direction he is providing. That is why we have decided to queue behind him.

“We will contribute our political structures in our 15 political parties to the alliance to ensure the victory of the President.

“We stand to support the candidates endorsed by the alliance and Senator George Akume.”

Factional APC Chairman in Benue, Austin Agada, said the alliance was formed at Akume’s instance to secure Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Earlier, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Chris Dura, urged members to pursue their political objectives peacefully, saying, “So let us show Nigeria that Benue can do it. We will do it with love, and there will be no fighting.”

The inauguration attracted a large crowd of supporters and members of the 15 political parties.