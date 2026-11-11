Akpabio redeems N100m pledge to Flamingos, hails World Cup triumph

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday redeemed the Senate’s N100 million reward pledge to Nigeria’s victorious U-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, during a reception at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Akpabio, who described the players as the pride of Africa and the world, personally presented the cash reward to the team and its officials after they were formally presented with the trophy they won at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The reception followed the Senate’s resolution at plenary a day earlier to honour the team for making history as the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Senate President, however, linked the team’s triumph to the political fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the victory as a sign of what Nigerians should expect in the 2027 general election.

Speaking in the presence of Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, other principal officers and lawmakers, Akpabio expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure re-election.

He said: “Perhaps, there is a special significance in the timing of your victory, particularly as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election.

“You brought this World Cup to us at this time, and we believe we have won the next election.

“For the President to receive you and welcome you in this manner means he will also receive a bigger trophy of re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Akpabio said Tinubu was determined to move the country forward following the reforms introduced by his administration.

Congratulating the players on their achievement, he said their victory had brought pride to Nigeria and provided an opportunity for him to touch a World Cup trophy for the first time.

“These children, you are the pride of the world today. You are the pride of Africa. The Flamingos, I want to, on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Assembly as a whole, congratulate you sincerely for bringing this beautiful trophy here.

“I must confess that when I was your age, I didn’t have the opportunity to touch a World Cup but today, you have given me that opportunity to touch a World Cup.

“Your education is guaranteed and I dare say your future is guaranteed because you have made your country proud. You have made Nigerians proud,” he said.

The Senate President also acknowledged Tinubu’s separate promise of N100 million bonds for each member of the victorious team, describing the initiative as a long-term investment in their future.

He commended the players for recovering from their opening defeat to record six consecutive victories and emerge champions, describing their performance as a demonstration of resilience and determination.

Recalling Nigeria’s famous Miracle of Damman, when the national team overturned a four-goal deficit to win, Akpabio urged the players to maintain the fighting spirit they demonstrated throughout the tournament.

“When you lost your first match, some of you could have become discouraged. But you demonstrated the Nigerian spirit. You refused to remain down, stood up and fought, winning the next six matches to become world champions.

“No champion stays down. A true champion gets up, fights again and wins,” he said.

Akpabio noted that the team’s achievement had restored national pride at a time when Nigerian football supporters had been disappointed by the country’s failure to qualify for recent major international competitions.

He urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission and other relevant authorities to ensure that the players remained together and received adequate support to sustain their success.

“Do not allow this team to scatter. These girls are still very young, and the sky is not their limit.

“Regular training camps should be organised for them. Qualified and experienced coaches should be provided, alongside proper medical care.

“Competitions should also be organised for them, both within and outside Nigeria, to sharpen their talents and prepare them for greater challenges,” he said.

He said sustained investment in the players was necessary to prepare them for eventual progression into the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons.

The Senate President also called for the establishment of more football academies across the country to identify and nurture young talents.

He disclosed that he had established a football academy where children as young as nine and 10 years receive free education, scholarships and football training.

According to him, the academy, located about five minutes from the airport, has an international-standard football pitch that could also accommodate visiting teams during competitions.

Beyond football development, Akpabio urged the players to take their education seriously, warning that the celebrations and public attention surrounding their victory should not distract them from their studies.

He said combining education with sporting excellence would provide them with a more secure future, irrespective of the length of their professional football careers.

Akpabio also highlighted the role of sports in promoting national unity, noting that Nigerians across ethnic, religious and geographical divides had celebrated the team’s achievement.

He said the players had demonstrated the importance of cooperation, mutual trust and collective responsibility in achieving a common goal.

“We cannot celebrate what our daughters have achieved together while deepening divisions among ourselves.

“We must create opportunities for talent wherever it exists and take pride in the achievements of our fellow citizens, irrespective of their backgrounds.

“One Nigerian’s success is a triumph for all Nigerians,” he said.

He congratulated the players, coaches, technical crew, parents and guardians, urging them to remain disciplined, united and focused on greater achievements.

Earlier, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, described the team’s achievement in Morocco as extraordinary.

He said the Senate and Nigerians would continue to remember the players for bringing joy and pride to the country.

“Your names will be written in gold until you retire, until you become mothers. Your names will always be remembered for what you have achieved in Morocco,” Ningi said.

He added that the players had brought relief and smiles to Nigerians through their historic achievement.

The players and their officials expressed appreciation to Tinubu, the National Assembly, sports authorities and Nigerians for their support, pledging to sustain their commitment to representing the country in future international competitions.