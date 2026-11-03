Akinjide returns to politics, backs Tinubu, Alli

…Former minister mobilises supporters for APC in Oyo, dumps PDP/APM alliance

By Adeola Badru

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has announced her return to active politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring support for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

The announcement signals Akinjide’s departure from the PDP/APM alliance and her alignment with the APC ahead of the elections.

Her political re-engagement was announced on her behalf by her Special Assistant, Olatundun Leke Gabriel (JP), a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, Gabriel expressed appreciation to Akinjide’s political associates, loyal followers and supporters for their continued loyalty, prayers and solidarity over the years.

He said the former minister had begun a renewed political journey, urging her supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain united and committed.

The statement read: “On behalf of my Principal, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, former Minister of State, FCT, I wish to express our profound gratitude for your unwavering love, loyalty, prayers and continuous support over the years.

“We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun.”

It added that Akinjide was aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Alli’s political vision ahead of the 2027 elections.

“As we align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our Leader and Father, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and with the vision of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, we urge all supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain steadfast, united, prayerful and focused,” the statement said.

Gabriel said further directives and engagements would be communicated in due course, urging supporters to remain connected and committed.