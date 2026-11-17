Femi Ajasa

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of Vanguard Media Limited’s Online Editor, Olufemi Ajasa, as a painful loss to the journalism profession and the media organisation, extending his condolences to the management, staff and family of the deceased.

Atiku, in a condolence message on his X handle on Tuesday, expressed sadness over Ajasa’s death at the age of 44, saying his passing was a reminder of how suddenly a life devoted to work, family and service could be cut short.

He wrote, “Ajasa’s passing is a deep loss to @vanguardngrnews and to the journalism profession. Behind every story published and every deadline met is a commitment to keeping the public informed.

“His colleagues have lost a valued teammate, the media community a respected professional, and his family a beloved son, husband, father and brother.”

Atiku also extended his condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the newspaper’s Editor, Eze Anaba, and everyone who knew and worked with the late journalist.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, Editor Eze Anaba, and all who loved and worked with him,” the statement added.

“May the memories they shared bring comfort in this difficult hour, and may God grant his family strength to bear this immeasurable loss. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Ajasa died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, after a brief illness. He was aged 44, according to a statement by the management of Vanguard Media Limited.

His death has continued to attract tributes from political figures, media practitioners and other Nigerians, who have mourned his passing and remembered his contributions to journalism.